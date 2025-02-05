A' Fashion, Apparel and Garment Design Award Announces Final Call for Late Entries Until February 28, 2025

A' Fashion Design Award

Distinguished international fashion design competition extends opportunity for designers and brands to showcase innovation and excellence

COMO, CO, ITALY, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Fashion , Apparel and Garment Design Award , a highly regarded recognition in the global fashion industry, announces its final call for late entries, with submissions accepted until February 28, 2025. Since its establishment in 2008, this prestigious accolade has celebrated outstanding achievements in fashion design through a comprehensive evaluation process that recognizes innovation, creativity, and excellence in the fashion industry. The competition stands as a significant platform for fashion designers, brands, and manufacturers to showcase their talents on an international stage.The award program has consistently highlighted groundbreaking fashion designs that shape industry trends and influence consumer preferences. Notable past laureates include Yishu Yan for The Opposite Multi-wear Fashion Collection, demonstrating versatility in contemporary fashion, and Chen Yang for Light Surge Womenswear Collection, showcasing innovative use of materials and lighting technology. These winning works exemplify the competition's commitment to recognizing designs that combine aesthetic excellence with practical functionality.The competition encompasses diverse categories including haute couture, ready-to-wear collections, sustainable fashion, adaptive clothing, and innovative textiles. Submissions remain open to individual designers, fashion houses, brands, and manufacturers worldwide, with entries eligible for works created within the past decade. The evaluation process incorporates multiple submission requirements, including high-resolution imagery, detailed documentation, and comprehensive project presentations. Key dates include the late submission deadline of February 28, 2025, with results announced on May 1st, 2025.Entries undergo evaluation through a blind peer-review process by an international jury panel comprising fashion industry professionals, academics, journalists, and entrepreneurs. The assessment criteria include innovative material use, originality in design, aesthetic appeal, functionality, sustainability considerations, commercial viability, and cultural relevance. This methodology ensures an objective and comprehensive evaluation of each submission.Winners receive substantial recognition through the A' Design Prize package, which includes the prestigious winner logo license, international exhibition opportunities, and inclusion in the yearbook publication. Additional benefits encompass worldwide PR campaigns, participation in the exclusive gala-night ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, and extensive media coverage through various global channels.The A' Fashion, Apparel and Garment Design Award serves as a catalyst for advancing the fashion industry through recognition of superior design work. By celebrating innovative fashion solutions, the competition aims to promote designs that enhance accessibility, sustainability, and social responsibility in the fashion sector.Fashion designers, brands, manufacturers, and creative professionals interested in participating may access detailed information and submit their entries at:About A' Fashion, Apparel and Garment Design AwardThe A' Fashion, Apparel and Garment Design Award represents a significant platform for recognizing excellence in fashion design, fostering innovation, and promoting sustainable practices within the industry. The competition welcomes entries from fashion designers, clothing brands, fashion houses, and manufacturers globally, offering participants opportunities for international exposure and recognition. Through its comprehensive evaluation process and commitment to design excellence, the award aims to advance the fashion industry by highlighting works that combine creativity, functionality, and social responsibility.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award represents an international juried competition dedicated to advancing society through the recognition and promotion of good design. Established in 2008, the competition evaluates submissions through a rigorous blind peer-review process conducted by expert jury panels. The award program aims to create positive social impact by motivating designers and brands to develop superior products that benefit society. Through its comprehensive prize package and global reach, the A' Design Award connects innovative designers with international opportunities while fostering appreciation for good design principles. Interested parties may explore participation opportunities at:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.