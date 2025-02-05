ABBL Bangkok & AMEA Dubai: Premier Bitumen and Base Oil Events Connecting Southeast Asia, China, India & the Middle East

Leading Companies, Thought Leaders & Market Insights Await at 2025’s Must-Attend Bitumen, Base Oil & Lubricants Conferences

BANGKOK , THAILAND, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bangkok, Thailand & Dubai, UAE – The global bitumen, base oil, and lubricants industries are set to converge at two major industry gatherings in 2025: the 1st Asia Bitumen, Base Oil & Lubricants (ABBL) Conference & Exhibition in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 24, 2025, and the 5th AMEA Bitumen & Base Oil Convention and Exhibition in Dubai, UAE, on October 29, 2025.

ABBL Bangkok 2025 – The Meeting Point for Southeast Asia, China, India & the Middle East

Co-organized by Petrosil and Enmore, ABBL Bangkok will bring together top regional and international players from the rapidly expanding bitumen, base oil, and lubricants markets. With Southeast Asia's infrastructure and industrial sectors booming and demand for high-quality base oils and lubricants growing across the region, ABBL serves as the ultimate networking and deal-making hub for bitumen and base oils.

Industry Heavyweights Already Confirmed for ABBL Bangkok

Meet key market leaders including Thai Oil, PTT, Tipco, Bangchak Sriracha, Argus Media, SRS - Total, Richmond Group, KS Sea Port, BPP Supply Co, BITCOL, Catalyst Petrochem, Victoria International, Bright Fortune, Rosefield Energy Tech, Bluechemgroup, Petrozo Energy, Gayatram, Black Castle Petro, PW lubes, Prominent Sales Corporation and HIMS India as they shape the future of the industry.

Expert Speaker Line-Up at ABBL Bangkok

Mr. Shailendra Gokhale, Managing Director, Rosefield Energy Tech – Driving Sustainability in Lubricants: The Role of Circular Economy in Asia’s Rapidly Evolving Markets

Ms. Leticia Parra Rodríguez, General Manager, SRS-TOTAL

Mr. Guo Harn Hong (Marc), Global Lead, Base Oils, Argus Media – Base Oil Trends & Opportunities for the Year Ahead

Mr. Sathya Narayanan, Senior Market Reporter, Bitumen, Argus Media – Current Trends in the APAC-Middle East Bitumen Market

Mr. Arvind Vijayvergia, Independent Bitumen Market Expert (Ex-Chief GM, Indian Oil Corporation) – Indian Bitumen Market: Challenges and Opportunities

Mr. Tarique Kamal, CEO, Petrozo Energy

Ms. Elahe Borghei, Commercial Manager, Black Castle Petro – Optimizing Bitumen Packaging: Advantages, Disadvantages, and Market Demands in Far East Asia

AMEA Dubai 2025 – The Premier Middle East Gathering for Bitumen & Base Oils

The AMEA Bitumen & Base Oil Conference, organized by Petrosil, will take place in Dubai on October 29, 2025 at the Conrad Dubai Hotel. As one of the largest and most influential gatherings in the region, AMEA Dubai provides a strategic platform for business development, knowledge sharing, and deal-making in the dynamic Middle Eastern markets.

Booming Market Growth in Southeast Asia & the Middle East

Both regions are experiencing a surge in demand for bitumen, base oils, and lubricants, fueled by massive infrastructure projects, increasing industrialization, and expanding automotive sectors. ABBL Bangkok and AMEA Dubai are designed to help businesses capitalize on these opportunities by connecting with key stakeholders, suppliers, and buyers.

Why Attend ABBL Bangkok & AMEA Dubai?

✔ Engage with leading industry players from Southeast Asia, China, India, and the Middle East

✔ Gain market insights from top experts and decision-makers

✔ Explore new business opportunities with suppliers, refiners, and traders

✔ Showcase your products and services at the region’s most strategic platforms

✔ Leverage powerful networking opportunities to drive business growth

Strategic Insights & Business Expansion Opportunities

ABBL Bangkok and AMEA Dubai will serve as crucial platforms for businesses seeking to expand their market footprint, explore investment opportunities, and forge lasting partnerships across Southeast Asia, China, India, and the Middle East. These regions are rapidly evolving as key demand centers for bitumen, base oils, and lubricants, driven by sustained infrastructure investments, growing automotive industries, and stringent quality requirements. Attendees can expect exclusive market intelligence, regulatory updates, and technological advancements that will help them stay ahead in this competitive landscape.

Register Now & Secure Your Spot!

Don’t miss the chance to be part of ABBL Bangkok on April 24, 2025, and AMEA Dubai on October 29, 2025. Early bird registration is now open!

For sponsorship, exhibition, and speaking opportunities, please visit:🌐 ABBL Bangkok – www.abblconferences.com🌐 AMEA Dubai – www.amea-conventions.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.