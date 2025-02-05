Polycythemia Vera FDA Approvals, Clinical Trials, Pipeline Insights, Emerging Drugs and Companies

Polycythemia Vera Pipeline

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s, “Polycythemia Vera Pipeline Insight 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in Polycythemia Vera pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

🔎 Stay ahead in the Polycythemia Vera treatment landscape! Explore the latest breakthroughs, emerging therapies, and key players shaping the market. Download the report now! @ Polycythemia Vera Pipeline Outlook

Key Takeaways from the Polycythemia Vera Pipeline Report

• In January 2025:- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum:- This study (study ID PAC203 North America; PAC303 ex-North America) is evaluating 200 mg BID of pacritinib compared to physician's choice (P/C) therapy in patients with MF and severe thrombocytopenia (platelet count <50,000/μL). Approximately 399 patients in total will be enrolled, randomized 2:1 to either pacritinib (approximately 266 patients) or to P/C therapy (approximately 133 patients).

• In January 2025:- Celgene:- The purpose of this Phase 3 study is to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Luspatercept compared with placebo in subjects with myeloproliferative neoplasm (MPN)-associated Myelofibrosis (MF) and anemia on concomitant Janus kinase 2 (JAK2) inhibitor therapy and who require red blood cell count (RBC) transfusions.

• DelveInsight’s Polycythemia Vera pipeline report depicts a robust space with 10+ active players working to develop 10+ pipeline therapies for Polycythemia Vera treatment.

• The leading Polycythemia Vera Companies such as Silence Therapeutics, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Perseus Proteomics, Kartos Therapeutics, Disc Medicine, and others.

• Promising Polycythemia Vera Therapies such as Rusfertide (PTG-300), Bomedemstat (IMG-7289), Ruxolitinib + Abemaciclib, P1101, Itacitinib, Givinostat (ITF2357), Sapablursen (IONIS-TMPRSS6-LRx), SLN124, PPMX-T003, and others.

🚀 Unlock strategic insights into the evolving Polycythemia Vera pipeline! Get in-depth analysis of clinical-stage developments and upcoming therapies. Access the full report today! @ Polycythemia Vera Clinical Trials

Polycythemia Vera Emerging Drugs Profile

• PTG-300: Protagonist Therapeutics

PTG-300 is a mimetic of the natural hormone hepcidin that is currently in a Phase III study in Polycythemia Vera (PV), a rare blood disorder, and a phase II study in hereditary hemochromatosis (HH), a blood disorder arising from absence or deficiency of hepcidin gene. Hepcidin is a master regulator of iron homeostasis and controls the absorption, storage, and distribution of iron in the body.

• Sapablursen: Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Sapablursen, formerly known as IONIS-TMPRSS6-LRx, is an investigational ligand-conjugated antisense (LICA) medicine designed to target the TMPRSS6 gene to modulate the production of hepcidin, which is the key regulator of iron homeostasis. By modulating hepcidin expression, sapablursen has the potential to positively impact diseases characterized by iron deficiency, such as polycythemia vera (PV). Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Polycythemia vera.

• PPMX-T003: Perseus Proteomics

PPMX-T003 is an antibody targeting transferrin receptor (TfR) that is related to iron intake into cells. TfR is highly expressed in cells that require much more iron than usual cells, such as cancer cells that proliferate at a significant pace, and erythroblasts, which are nucleated cells in bone marrow from which RBCs derive. When PPMX-T003 binds to TfR, it inhibits cell proliferation by inhibiting iron uptake into cancer cells. As PPMX-T003 is expected to have therapeutic effects for a wide variety of cancers including ANKL and acute myeloma leukemia (AML), its development has been the main target of the Company. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of polycythemia vera.

📊 Gain a competitive edge in the Polycythemia Vera market! Discover promising pipeline candidates, regulatory trends, and future treatment outlooks. Request your report now! @ Polycythemia Vera Unmet Needs

Polycythemia Vera Companies

Silence Therapeutics, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Perseus Proteomics, Kartos Therapeutics, Disc Medicine, and others

Polycythemia Vera pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

• Intra-articular

• Intraocular

• Intrathecal

• Intravenous

• Oral

• Parenteral

• Subcutaneous

• Topical

• Transdermal

Polycythemia Vera Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

• Oligonucleotide

• Peptide

• Small molecule

Dive into comprehensive Polycythemia Vera pipeline analysis, key company strategies, and clinical advancements. Download DelveInsight’s exclusive report! @ Polycythemia Vera FDA Approvals and Pipeline Developmental Activities- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/polycythemia-vera-pipeline-insight?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr

Scope of the Polycythemia Vera Pipeline Report

• Coverage- Global

• Polycythemia Vera Companies- Silence Therapeutics, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Perseus Proteomics, Kartos Therapeutics, Disc Medicine, and others.

• Polycythemia Vera Therapies- Rusfertide (PTG-300), Bomedemstat (IMG-7289), Ruxolitinib + Abemaciclib, P1101, Itacitinib, Givinostat (ITF2357), Sapablursen (IONIS-TMPRSS6-LRx), SLN124, PPMX-T003, and others.

• Polycythemia Vera Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

• Polycythemia Vera Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

🔬 Track the latest innovations in Polycythemia Vera therapies! Stay informed on upcoming launches, trial results, and market dynamics. Get your copy of the report today! @ Polycythemia Vera Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/polycythemia-vera-pipeline-insight?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr

Table of Content

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Polycythemia Vera: Overview

4. Pipeline Therapeutics

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Polycythemia Vera – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

7. Late Stage Products (Phase III)

8. PTG-300: Protagonist Therapeutics

9. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

10. Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

11. Sapablursen: Ionis Pharmaceuticals

12. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

13. Early Stage Products (Phase I)

14. PPMX-T003: Perseus Proteomics

15. Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

16. Preclinical Stage Products

17. Drug Name: Company Name

18. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

19. Inactive Products

20. Polycythemia Vera - Collaborations Assessment- Licensing / Partnering / Funding

21. Polycythemia Vera - Unmet Needs

22. Polycythemia Vera - Market Drivers and Barriers

23. Appendix

List of Top Selling Market Research Reports in 2025

Surgical Lasers Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/surgical-lasers-market

Intraocular Lens Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/blog/top-companies-in-the-intraocular-lens-market

Myeloproliferative Neoplasms Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/myeloproliferative-neoplasms-market

Skin Neoplasm Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/nonmelanoma-skin-cancer-market

Healthcare Competitive Benchmarking - https://www.delveinsight.com/consulting/competitive-benchmarking-services

Microscopy Device Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/microscopy-device-market

Pacemakers Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/pacemakers-market

Urea Cycle Disorders Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/blog/urea-cycle-disorder-market

Novel Drug Delivery Devices Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/novel-drug-delivery-devices

Nk Cell Therapy Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/infographics/nk-cell-therapy-market

Surgical Mask & Respirator Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/surgical-mask-respirator-market

Lymphoedema Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/lymphoedema-market

Phototherapies For Psoriasis Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/phototherapy-devices-market

Sepsis Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/sepsis-market

Bone Growth Stimulator Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/bone-growth-stimulators-market

Antibody Drug Conjugate Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/antibody-drug-conjugate-market

Overactive Bladder Syndrome Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/underactive-bladder-market

Medical Marijuana Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/medical-marijuana-market

Lactose Intolerance Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/lactose-intolerance-market

Catheter Stabilization Devices Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/catheter-stabilization-securement-device-market

Dyspepsia Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/functional-dyspepsia-pipeline-insight

Total Knee Arthroplasty Market - https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/knee-reconstruction-devices-market

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.