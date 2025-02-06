The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is the Regkirona regdanvimab Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

The Regkirona regdanvimab market has exhibited a promising historic compound annual growth rate HCAGR in recent years, with its market size projected to grow from $XX million in 2024 to $XX million in 2025. This growth in the historic period is largely due to an increased focus on combination therapies, rare autoimmune diseases, personalized medicine, and the uprise in cancer immunotherapies.

The market size for Regkirona regdanvimab is expected to sustain a strong future growth FCAGR in the next few years, rising to $XX million in 2029. This growth in the forecast period is anticipated to stem from the rising prevalence of chronic and degenerative diseases, an increase in autoimmune diseases, the growing acceptance of biologic drugs, the rising incidence of inflammatory diseases, and an increase focus on IL-6 as a therapeutic target.

What is behind the increase in demand for Regkirona regdanvimab in the market?

Autoimmune diseases, which are conditions where the immune system mistakenly attacks the body's own healthy cells, tissues, or organs, are on the rise. This rise is attributed to genetic predisposition, environmental triggers, poor diet, chronic stress, hormonal changes, increased awareness and diagnosis, and an aging population. Regkirona regdanvimab plays an integral role in reducing the risk of autoimmune disease exacerbations by preventing severe COVID-19 infections that trigger immune system dysregulation. For instance, in November 2024, according to Versorgungsatlas.de, a Germany-based organization, in 2022, out of a total of 73,241,305 insured individuals, 6,304,340 were diagnosed with at least one autoimmune disease, yielding a raw prevalence rate of 8.61%.

Who are the major players in the Regkirona regdanvimab market?

Leading the course of the Regkirona regdanvimab market is a major biopharmaceutical company, Celltrion Inc.

The Regkirona regdanvimab market is segmented as follows:

1 By Clinical Indication: Mild-To-Moderate COVID-19; Severe COVID-19; Prevention Of COVID-19 Progression; Post-Exposure Prophylaxis

2 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies; Retail Pharmacies; Online Pharmacies

3 By End User: Pediatric; Adult; Geriatric

In terms of regional insights, North America was the largest region in the Regkirona regdanvimab market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

