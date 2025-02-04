Senate Bill 234 Printer's Number 187

PENNSYLVANIA, February 4 - schedule hearings on protection orders entered by hearing

officers under subsection (a) and shall review and continue in

effect protection orders that are necessary to protect the

plaintiff or minor children from abuse until the hearing, at

which time the plaintiff may seek a temporary order from the

court.

* * *

(d) Instructions regarding the commencement of

proceedings.--[Upon]

(1) Except in a county where by local rule an order

issued under subsection (a) expires when the court holds a

hearing under this chapter, upon issuance of an emergency

order, the hearing officer shall provide the plaintiff

instructions regarding the commencement of proceedings in the

court of common pleas at the beginning of the next business

day and regarding the procedures for initiating a contempt

charge should the defendant violate the emergency order. The

hearing officer shall also advise the plaintiff of the

existence of programs for victims of domestic violence in the

county or in nearby counties and inform the plaintiff of the

availability of legal assistance without cost if the

plaintiff is unable to pay for them.

(2) In a county where by local rule an order issued

under subsection (a) expires when the court holds a hearing

under this chapter, upon issuance of an emergency order, the

hearing officer shall provide both the plaintiff and the

defendant notice of the date, time and place of the hearing

before the court of common pleas for the issuance of a final

order or the continuation of a temporary order and shall

provide the plaintiff notice of the procedures for initiating

