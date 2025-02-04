Senate Bill 234 Printer's Number 187
PENNSYLVANIA, February 4 - schedule hearings on protection orders entered by hearing
officers under subsection (a) and shall review and continue in
effect protection orders that are necessary to protect the
plaintiff or minor children from abuse until the hearing, at
which time the plaintiff may seek a temporary order from the
court.
* * *
(d) Instructions regarding the commencement of
proceedings.--[Upon]
(1) Except in a county where by local rule an order
issued under subsection (a) expires when the court holds a
hearing under this chapter, upon issuance of an emergency
order, the hearing officer shall provide the plaintiff
instructions regarding the commencement of proceedings in the
court of common pleas at the beginning of the next business
day and regarding the procedures for initiating a contempt
charge should the defendant violate the emergency order. The
hearing officer shall also advise the plaintiff of the
existence of programs for victims of domestic violence in the
county or in nearby counties and inform the plaintiff of the
availability of legal assistance without cost if the
plaintiff is unable to pay for them.
(2) In a county where by local rule an order issued
under subsection (a) expires when the court holds a hearing
under this chapter, upon issuance of an emergency order, the
hearing officer shall provide both the plaintiff and the
defendant notice of the date, time and place of the hearing
before the court of common pleas for the issuance of a final
order or the continuation of a temporary order and shall
provide the plaintiff notice of the procedures for initiating
20250SB0234PN0187 - 2 -
