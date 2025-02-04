Senate Bill 237 Printer's Number 182

PENNSYLVANIA, February 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 182

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

237

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, STREET, HUGHES, FONTANA, KANE,

COMITTA, COLLETT, SCHWANK, SAVAL, HAYWOOD AND COSTA,

FEBRUARY 4, 2025

REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, FEBRUARY 4, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 17, 1959 (P.L.1913, No.694),

entitled "An act prohibiting discrimination in rate of pay

because of sex; conferring powers and imposing duties on the

Department of Labor and Industry; and prescribing penalties,"

further providing for definitions, for wage rates and for

collection of unpaid wages.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2(a) of the act of December 17, 1959

(P.L.1913, No.694), known as the Equal Pay Law, is amended and

the section is amended by adding subsections to read:

Section 2. Definitions.--(a) The term "employe," as used in

this act, shall mean any person employed for hire in any

[lawful] business, industry, trade or profession, or in any

other [lawful] enterprise in which individuals are gainfully

employed; including individuals employed by the Commonwealth or

any of its political subdivisions, including public bodies[:

Provided, however, That the term "employe" as used in this act

shall not apply to any person or persons who is or are subject

