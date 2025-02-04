Achieving inclusive low-emission mobility in Indonesia

Agenda highlights

Day 1: Low-emission mobility – Decarbonisation, Tactical Urbanism and behaviour change

The first day will focus on decarbonisation pathways, Tactical Urbanism approaches, and behaviour change in transport. Presentations from UK PACT portfolio projects and regional case studies will showcase successful approaches, followed by expert panel discussions addressing challenges and identifying solutions for advancing low-emission mobility.

Day 2: Leave no one behind – Participatory approaches, GESI in transport and active mobility

The second day will emphasise inclusivity in the transition to low-emission mobility. Sessions will cover participatory approaches, the role Gender Equality and Social Inclusion (GESI) in transport, and active mobility. Presentations will highlight regional best practices, with discussions focusing on strategies to ensure equitable access to sustainable transport systems.

Day 3: Financing for the future and moving to implementation

The final day will explore financing models and practical strategies for implementing low-emission mobility projects. Sessions will focus on transitioning from policy to action, with insights provided at local, national, and regional levels.