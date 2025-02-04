Submit Release
Minister for Foreign Affairs to visit Copenhagen

February 4

On 5 February, Minister for Foreign Affairs Maria Malmer Stenergard will travel to Copenhagen for a meeting with Danish Minister for Foreign Affairs Lars Løkke Rasmussen.

“Sweden and Denmark are close Allies, neighbours and friends. Denmark has just taken over from Sweden as coordinator of the Nordic-Baltic foreign and security policy cooperation format. I look forward to discussing how we can further develop our cooperation to tackle regional and global challenges and advance our positions,” says Ms Malmer Stenergard.

Topics for the meeting between the foreign ministers will include enhanced regional cooperation, security issues, support to Ukraine and the 25th anniversary of the Öresund Bridge.

 

