KDHE Launches New Cancer Data Dashboard

In celebration of World Cancer Day, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has launched its new Cancer Data Dashboard, which is now available on the KDHE website. Released by the Bureau of Epidemiology and Public Health Informatics (BEPHI) and the State Cancer Program, this comprehensive, interactive tool offers stakeholders, researchers, policymakers and the general public access to the most up-to-date cancer data for Kansas, providing an essential resource for improving cancer care, prevention and policymaking.

Launched on Oct. 22, 2024, the Kansas Cancer Data Dashboard integrates data from the Kansas Cancer Registry, Vital Statistics and the Kansas Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS). This tool enables users to access data on cancer incidence, mortality, survivorship, screening and cancer risk factors with a simple, interactive interface. Users can explore cancer data by sociodemographic factors such as age, sex, race, ethnicity and population density, and they can view data mapped across Kansas counties and regions.

”The new Cancer Data Dashboard is a valuable resource for cancer prevention and control efforts in Kansas,” Jana Farmer, Cancer Section Director at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said. ”By making this data accessible to a wide range of stakeholders, we can enhance decision-making and drive evidence-based strategies that improve cancer prevention, treatment and survivorship outcomes for Kansans.”

Key features of the Cancer Data Dashboard include:

A snapshot of the top 10 cancer diagnoses and cancer deaths by sex and age group, including specific data for children under 20 and 15 years old, along with age-specific incidence and mortality rates for all cancers.

Age-adjusted cancer incidence rates for 24 cancer types, segmented by sociodemographic factors, and includes data on both overall and late-stage cancer diagnoses, as well as the most recent 10 years of incidence data.

Cancer death data for 24 cancer types, segmented by sociodemographic characteristics such as age, sex, race and ethnicity.

Cancer screening prevalence rates for lung, colorectal, cervical, and female breast cancer based on U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) guidelines, along with data on cancer risk factors such as tobacco use, binge drinking, obesity, and physical inactivity, as well as information on family history collection and genetic counseling.

A unique feature of the Cancer Data Dashboard is its inclusion of data related to cancer survivorship, which is sourced from the Kansas BRFSS cancer survivorship modules. This section addresses key issues such as receiving survivorship care plans and treatment summaries, financial hardships caused by cancer and the management of cancer-related pain. Additionally, the dashboard allows users to compare cancer survivors with individuals without a cancer diagnosis on topics like healthcare access, health status, cancer risk factors and cancer screening rates. Serving as a centralized, all-in-one platform, the dashboard is a vital resource for Kansas’ cancer prevention and control stakeholders, public health researchers, and community advocates. By offering interactive maps and detailed, accessible data, it empowers users to make informed decisions and allocate resources effectively where they are most needed.

The new dashboard is now available to the public and can be accessed here.

###