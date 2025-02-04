ManifestationSenate Resolution No. 1295 - Honoring and Commending former President Joseph Estrada Senate Resolution No. 1296 -- Commending and Honoring former Senator Luisa "Loi" P. Ejercito Estrada Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada

PHILIPPINES, February 4 - Press Release

February 4, 2025 MANIFESTATION

Senate Resolution No. 1295 - Honoring and Commending former President Joseph Estrada Senate Resolution No. 1296 -- Commending and Honoring former Senator Luisa "Loi" P. Ejercito Estrada

Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada

4 February 2025 Mr. Senate President, esteemed colleagues, distinguished guests, Today is a deeply humbling and emotional moment for my family and me. Standing before this esteemed chamber to witness the tribute honoring my parents for their contributions to our beloved nation is truly an honor beyond words--one that my family and I will cherish forever. I just want to take a moment to thank you, Mr. President, and Senators (mention the names of those who co-sponsored the resolution) for your kind words to my parents. It truly means a lot to us. Isang pambihirang pagkakataon ang mabigyan ng pagkilala at parangal ang aking ama at ina dito sa bulwagan ng Senado kung saan minsan ay naging bahagi sila. At sa ganitong pagkakataon, masasabi kong pinagpala akong magkaroon ng mga magulang na tulad nila. Their journey in public service has been marked by triumphs and challenges, but they have remained steadfast in their commitment to improving the lives of our countrymen. My father dedicated his life to championing the causes of the masses. Even before he began his foray into politics, he fought to address the needs and concerns of his colleagues in the movie industry. This led him to establish the Movie Workers Welfare Foundation, or MOWELFUND, which is now considered an institution supporting and uplifting the lives of film industry workers. Erap Para sa Mahirap is more than just a slogan; it embodies a philosophy and leadership style that is deeply rooted in a genuine connection with the masses. This rallying cry resonated with millions of our fellow countrymen who viewed him as a leader who understood their struggles. It propelled him into the Senate in 1987, led him to the vice presidency in 1992, and ultimately resulted in his election as the 13th president of the Republic six years later. Hindi ko itinatanggi na iniidolo ko ang aking ama. Maraming pagsubok ang hinarap ng aking ama ngunit ni minsan ay hindi siya natinag. Up to now, I am still in awe of my father's strength of character and his resilience in the face of adversity. My mother, a woman of quiet strength and deep compassion, dedicated her years in the Senate to advancing healthcare, women's rights, and social welfare programs. Known as the "Senadora ng Masa," she has touched countless lives both as a doctor and a public servant. Through her example, I learned that true leadership is rooted in humility, compassion, and trust in God's divine plan. Hearing your tributes to my parents reminded me of the values they instilled in us: integrity, dedication, and a profound sense of responsibility to serve our fellow Filipinos. These are the values I strive to uphold in my own journey as a public servant. Honoring their efforts in this way is not only a tribute to their personal legacies but also a reaffirmation of their unwavering dedication, service, and love for the Filipino people. Mr. President, dear colleagues, I want to express my deepest gratitude on behalf of my entire family for acknowledging my parents' contributions and recognizing their impact on our nation. Mr. President, my dear colleagues, from the bottom of my heart and on behalf of my entire family, thank you for acknowledging my parents' contributions and for recognizing their impact on our nation. This tribute is not just for my parents but for all those who have dedicated their lives to serving our beloved country. Muli, maraming salamat.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.