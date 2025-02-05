FEMA Approves Additional $1.3 Million for Emergency Work Following Florida's Hurricanes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - FEMA has approved an additional $1.3 million to reimburse Florida communities for emergency work after Hurricanes Milton, Helene, and Debby.

This includes:

$935,244 for Marion County for debris removal (Milton).

$118,386 for Hernando County Sheriff’s Office for Emergency Protective Measures (Milton).

$45,745 for Hernando County Sheriff’s Office for Emergency Protective Measures (Helene).

$4,374 for Talquin Electric Cooperative, Inc. for Emergency Protective Measures (Debby).

$3,208 Dixie District School Board for debris removal (Debby).

$7,698 for the City of Newberry for debris removal (Debby).

$25,551 for the City of Newberry for Emergency Protective Measures (Debby).

$7,377 for the Unity Church of Sarasota, Inc. for Emergency Protective Measures (Debby).

$170,095 for St. Johns County for Emergency Protective Measures (Debby).

To date, FEMA Public Assistance has provided $1.04 billion for Hurricane Milton, $416.1 million for Hurricane Helene and $112.6 million for Hurricane Debby. The money reimburses the state, local governments and certain nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures and debris removal.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides reimbursement to local and state government agencies for the costs of emergency response, debris removal and restoration of disaster damaged public facilities and infrastructure. Houses of worship and other nonprofit organizations may also be eligible for FEMA Public Assistance.

For the latest information about Hurricane Milton recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4834. For Hurricane Helene, visit fema.gov/disaster/4828. For Hurricane Debby, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.