Answer Your Phone - FEMA May be Calling About Housing Resources

FEMA is calling eligible survivors in Georgia regarding the Home Key housing initiative.

The Home Key initiative provides rapid strategies for securing immediate housing for survivors of Hurricane Helene who have been displaced from their primary residence by using existing resources from various community partners.

The program’s top priority is securing long-term housing assistance for survivors in greatest need. FEMA will conduct a thorough review of your case to establish a need for housing. If eligible, you will have to complete and provide FEMA with some paperwork, including Release of Information forms. FEMA may refer you to available sheltering programs; provide assistance for securing Rental Assistance; or refer you to voluntary agencies or other FEMA programs.

Calls from FEMA may come from unfamiliar area codes or phone numbers. It is important to answer the call as FEMA may call you regarding the Home Key initiative to help you with your immediate housing needs, provide you with additional assistance and give you general information about housing opportunities.

Be aware of scammer calls; if you are uncertain of the validity of a call, hang up and call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

For the latest information about Georgia's recovery, visit fema.gov/helene/georgia. Follow FEMA Region 4 @FEMARegion4 on X or follow FEMA on social media at: FEMA Blog on fema.gov, @FEMA or @FEMAEspanol on X, FEMA or FEMA Espanol on Facebook, @FEMA on Instagram, and via FEMA YouTube channel. Also, follow Administrator Cameron Hamilton on X @FEMA_Cam.