Jeff Willie Wilson

ORLANDO FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ** Seasoned Songwriter Jeff Willie Wilson Releases Long Awaited Single **"Watching the Rumors Run"An Explosive New Track from One of America's Finest Songwriters;American songwriter Jeff Willie Wilson will officially release his latest single, "Watching the Rumors Run" on February 13, 2025. The track, which is already garnering significant attention, captures the feeling of being mystified by what people actually believe to be true. With an infectious chorus that leaves listeners singing along, the song delves into the search for truth in a world clouded by perception and misinformation.Wilson reflects on the song’s deeper meaning, stating, "If you stand for nothing, you'll fall for anything. Now, it's more like, 'If you stand for something, you better find out if it is real.'”This release follows Wilson’s debut solo single, " ANGERTAINMENT ," a bold and thought- provoking track that resonated with listeners for its raw energy and social commentary. With "Watching the Rumors Run," Wilson continues to showcase his signature songwriting style, blending sharp lyricism with compelling melodies."Watching the Rumors Run" is available February 13th, 2025 on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, YouTube Music, Apple Music, and more.For more information and media inquiries, visit www.JeffWillieWilson.com Media Contact:[Steve Stewart] [Steve@JeffWillieWilson.com] [Your Phone Number (if applicable)]

