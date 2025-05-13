Jeff Willie Wilson releases 'Can You Love Like You Hate'

Jeff Willie Wilson

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeff Willie Wilson Unveils Third Single of 2025: "Can You Love Like You Hate"The galvanized singer-songwriter Jeff Willie Wilson releasing his third single of the year, "Can You Love Like You Hate", a powerful blend of rock and soul infused with poignant social commentary that addresses the pervasive issue of hate in today's society.Building upon the momentum of his earlier 2025 releases, "ANGERTAINMENT" and "Watching the Rumors Run", Wilson continues to use his music as a platform for reflection and change. "Can You Love Like You Hate" challenges listeners to confront the ease with which hate is propagated and to consider love as a powerful counterforce.When asked about the inspiration behind the song, Wilson remarked, "Powers are dividing us with hate hiding behind a keyboard. Love has got to be the better way ."The song opens with Wilson's guitar lick, setting a soulful tone that is further amplified by Derrick Harvin's electrifying Hammond B3 organ performance. Quinn Shaw's expressive wah-wah guitar adds a narrative depth, weaving a sonic story that resonates with the song's message.With a hopeful heart, Wilson invites listeners to join him in a musical journey that not only entertains but also inspires a collective stand against hate."Can You Love Like You Hate" will be available on all major streaming platforms starting May 13, 2025.For more information, interviews, or media inquiries, please contact:Steve StewartEmail: Steve@JeffWillieWilson.comWebsite: www.JeffWillieWilson.com

