Vantage Circle Drives Innovation in Employee Recognition at HCM Excellence Conference 2025 by Brandon Hall Group

Vantage Circle, a Employee Recognition and Rewards Platform, recently participated at the prestigious HCM Excellence Conference 2025 in Florida, USA.

This Recognition is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to revolutionizing employee recognition and engagement” — Partha Neog, CEO and Co-founder of Vantage Circle

4512 LEGACY DRIVE, SUITE100, PLANO, TX, TEXAS, INDIA, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vantage Circle, the world's leading Behavioral-Science-Powered Global Employee Recognition and Rewards Platform, recently participated at the prestigious HCM Excellence Conference 2025 in Florida, USA. Following a day filled with insightful discussions led by HR leaders and C-suite executives, the event concluded with an award ceremony celebrating winners from around the globe. Amongst all the winners, Vantage Circle, along with five prominent companies were honored with five gold awards.Nikhil Norula, Head of Americas at Vantage Circle, was one of the key speakers at the event. He delivered an insightful session titled “Flipping the Rs – The Importance of Recognition in Building Culture," emphasizing how strategic employee recognition helps create a positive workplace culture and enhances employee engagement.The award ceremony was a highlight of the event, where Vantage Circle, in partnership with notable industry players such as Tata Communications, IBS Software, Qualitest, L&T Technology Services, and Blue Star Limited, garnered accolades in the prestigious Brandon Hall Group Awards in the HCM Program and Technology categories. This recognition underscores Vantage Circle’s dedication to excellence and innovation in HR technology. Nikhil Norula, accompanied by Atif Ayubi, Director, Program Success and Head of Global Partnerships, proudly received the awards on behalf of Vantage Circle, marking a memorable event filled with celebration and recognition of the tireless efforts in advancing HR technology.Partha Neog, CEO and Co-founder of Vantage Circle, commented on this achievement, “We are thrilled to receive such distinguished recognition by the Brandon Hall Group. These awards are a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to revolutionizing employee recognition and engagement. At Vantage Circle, we are committed to leveraging behavioral science to create a more rewarding and positive work environment. This recognition reaffirms our resolve to innovate and lead in the HR tech space, ensuring that we continue to provide best-in-class solutions to our global clients.”Speaking on the success, Sangeetha Gururaj, Senior VP- People and Talent Head at Qualitest India, said, “Receiving Brandon Hall recognition is incredibly meaningful. It’s not just about the award-it's about what it represents: our commitment to building a culture where feel seen, appreciated, and empowered.”VS Ashok, CHRO and Executive Vice President at Blue Star, said, “At Blue Star, technology has transformed how we recognize and celebrate the contributions of our employees. Through our employee recognition program ‘Shining Star’ powered by Vantage Circle- we’ve made appreciation timely, visible, and part of our everyday workflow.”Mridul Chandra, Vice President and Global HR Leader at Tata Communications said, “The Brandon Hall Awards is a great honor as it reflects our dedication to building an engaged and appreciative culture. It inspires us to keep enhancing our recognition efforts and reinforces our commitment to employee satisfaction and growth.”With these prestigious awards, Vantage Circle continues to solidify its position as a pioneer in employee recognition and rewards technology, empowering organizations worldwide to create more engaged, motivated, and high-performing workforces.About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is the world's leading Behavioral-Science-Powered Global Employee Recognition and Rewards SaaS-Platform, trusted by over 3.2 million users and 700+ clients worldwide. It empowers a thriving work culture by offering a combination of innovative platform features and services, coupled with globally accepted frameworks. These nurture productive behaviors by aligning with your organization's core values and leveraging behavioral science. Vantage Circle empowers HR leaders and team managers to identify, recognize, and reinforce productive behaviors within their teams through targeted employee recognition, personalized employee rewards & incentives, and focusing on holistic employee wellness. Over 12 years, the platform has enabled enterprises like Wipro, Infosys, Blue Star, Bosch, Tata Communications, Tata Motors, Tata Realty, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Well Fargo, ACG to transform their approach to productive employee behaviors through holistic employee engagement. With more than 16 languages and localized rewards in 100+ countries, this makes recognition more meaningful. It allows employees to recognize in the flow-of-work from the existing chat or collaboration tools in the organization like MS Teams or Slack. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn moreAbout Brandon Hall Group™: Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest-running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.