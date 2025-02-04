Mayor Wu Announces City’s Black History Month Programming

Mayor Michelle Wu and the City of Boston’s Equity & Inclusion Cabinet today announced a series of programming to mark the start of Black History Month and create space for residents and families to celebrate and be in community. This year’s Black History Month theme is “African Americans and Labor.”

“Boston’s Black communities are foundational to the fabric of our city, and we honor their contributions during Black History Month and throughout the year,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I’m grateful to announce this year’s Black History Month programming, where Boston residents, families and visitors can be in community and engage about the contributions and history of Black communities throughout our neighborhoods.”

"This year’s Black History Month theme reminds us that Black workers have always been at the forefront of progress, and solidarity,” said Chief of Equity & Inclusion Mariangley Solis Cervera. “As a city, we continue to build equitable pathways to opportunity and uplift the voices of those who have shaped our economy, culture and history.”

“The history of labor in this country is deeply intertwined with the history of Black communities. From organizing for fair wages to leading movements for workers’ rights, Black Bostonians have played a critical role in shaping our city,” said Lori Nelson, Senior Advisor for Racial Justice. “This Black History Month, we honor that legacy and reaffirm our commitment to building a Boston where every resident is connected to opportunity, able to build wealth and raise their family with dignity.

City of Boston Lights Up (Red, Yellow, and Green)

Saturday, February 1 - Wednesday, February 5

Various buildings across Boston will light up red, yellow, and green commemorating the start of Black History Month.

Saturday, February 1 - Tuesday, February 4

Boston City Hall

Sunday, February 2 and Wednesday, February 5

TD Garden

Monday, February 3 - Tuesday, February 4

Bruce C. Bolling Building

The Hub on Causeway

Government Center

UMB - Integrated Science Complex

One Financial Center

John Hancock

200 Berkeley

Prudential Center

City of Boston Black History Month Celebration and Flag Raising Program

Monday, February 3, 12 - 2 p.m.

This event will feature remarks from Mayor Michelle Wu, poetry from Amanda Shea and a ceremonial flag raising.

Location: Boston City Hall Plaza, 1 City Hall Square, Downtown

African American Masters Artist in Residence Program (AAMARP) Gallery Reception

Thursday, February 6, 5 - 7 p.m.

This event, No Going Back: Voices of the African Diaspora, will celebrate and uplift important historical figures of the African Diaspora through various art forms. Artwork will be on display until February 21.

Location: Boston City Hall - Mayor’s Art Gallery, 5th Floor

BCYF Black History Annual Skate Night

Friday, February 14, 5 - 8 p.m.

This event will create space for young residents ages 17 and under to be in community and skate with friends and family.

Location: Chez Vous Skating Rink, 11 Rhoades Street, Dorchester

Black Employee Network (BEN) Employee Resource Group BHM Celebration

Friday, February 21, 6 p.m

Connecting Black City employees and the community with City Leadership to celebrate all of the triumphs of the Black diaspora.

Location: Carver Lodge, 82 Talbot Ave, Boston, MA 02124

Black History Month Poster Series Exhibition

On display now until Friday, February 21

Artwork in celebration of Black History Month Poster Series by Muqeedah Publishing.

Location: Boston City Hall - 2nd Floor

Haitian Artists Assembly of Massachusetts (HAAM) Gallery Exhibition

On display until Saturday, February 22

Art show highlighting work of Haitian-American artists based in New England and celebrating 30th Anniversary of the Haitian Artists Assembly of Massachusetts.

Location: Boston City Hall, Scollay Square Gallery - Third Floor

Black Veterans Appreciation Brunch

Saturday, February 22, 10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

This event, hosted by the Mayor’s Office of Veteran Affairs, will celebrate and honor the contributions and sacrifices of Black veterans in helping to create and add to the United States' legacy. The City will also be honoring deserving veterans with Community and Outstanding Service awards.

Location: Boston City Hall - 2nd Floor

Black Women in Leadership & Labor - Inspiring Generations

Friday, February 28, 6 - 8:30 p.m.

A panel conversation titled "The Power of Labor, Leadership, and Legacy", where Black women leaders from various fields will share their experiences in the labor movement and discuss historical and contemporary roles of Black women in the labor movement.

Location: Bruce C. Bolling Municipal Building, 22300 Washington Street, Roxbury

Boston Public Library Programming

Boston Public Library “Black is…” Booklist

The Boston Public Library’s annual “Black is…” booklist features 75 recent titles commemorating the achievements, complexities, struggles, and culture of the Black experience. Copies of the “Black Is…” booklist will be available at all BPL locations starting February 1, 2025 and can also be accessed digitally.

Boston Black History Wikidata Edit-a-thon

Saturday, February 1, 2 - 4 p.m. - Hyde Park BPL Branch

Wikidata edit-a-thon focused on enriching Black history in this vital global database. Together, participants will add and connect information about influential people, movements, and works, ensuring their stories are part of the AI-powered future.

The Art and Fashion of Headwrapping

Saturday, February 1, 3 – 4:30 p.m. - Grove Hall BPL Branch

Tuesday, February 25, 5 – 7 p.m. - Mattapan BPL Branch

Learn about the history, art, and fashion of headwraps as Tafari Wraps leads this interactive presentation and workshop. From the artful manipulation of the wraps to the spiritual relevance in practices such as Rastafari, participants will engage in soulful conversation to build an everlasting connection with a sacred tradition.

Film Screening: Spike Lee's "4 Little Girls"

Wednesday, February 5, 2 - 4:30 p.m. - Central Library in Copley Square

Attend a screening of Spike Lee’s documentary “4 Little Girls,” which recounts the tragic 1963 bombing of Birmingham’s 16th Street Church and its impact on the civil rights movement. The screening will be followed by a discussion led by Barry Marshall, Senior Affiliated Faculty at Emerson College and a seasoned film curator and producer.

Hidden History of Black Boston with Joel Mackall

Monday, February 10, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. - Connolly BPL Branch in Jamaica Plain

Learn Boston's 400-year African American history as Joel Mackall delves into the rich narratives of neighborhoods and pivotal sites, events, and figures from the eras of Faneuil Hall and Long Wharf, all the way to the vibrant Black communities that flourished in Beacon Hill in the early republic, and the South End and Roxbury in the early 20th century.

African American Mariners in The Revolutionary War

Wednesday, February 12, 6 - 7 p.m. - Virtual event

Staff from the National Park Service lead an exploration into the contributions of African American mariners during the Revolutionary War Era.

African Storytelling Reimagined with Ada Ari

Saturday, February 15, 12 – 1 p.m. - Codman Square BPL Branch

Saturday, February 15, 3:30 - 4:15 p.m. - Central Library in Copley Square

Join author Ada Ari as she reads her picture book, The Spider's Thin Legs. Other activities include cultural dance, show-and-tell, and more.

Afrobeats 101: Beginner Dance Workshop

Saturday, February 15, 2:30 - 4 p.m. - Mattapan BPL Branch

This event, led by Afrobeats Dance Boston, will teach Afro-technique and African street styles of dance celebrating the spirit of Africa and the joy that comes from it.

Author Talk: Douglas Stark - Race and Resistance in Boston

Saturday, February 15, 3 - 4:30 p.m. - Grove Hall BPL Branch

With the release of his 2025 book, Race and Resistance in Boston: A Contested Sports History, editor Douglas Stark will discuss the thought process behind his latest project that focuses on Boston sports and racial conflict.

Emancipation in Massachusetts

Wednesday, February 26, 6 - 7 p.m. - Virtual Event

From Black Patriotism in the American Revolution to the fight for emancipation, this presentation, using early art pieces, reviews the colonial era individuals who impacted early rights for Boston’s Black citizens.

