ICRC Supports the Ministry of Defence of The Kyrgyz Republic to Establish a Classroom for International Humanitarian Law Trainings

The ICRC supported the Ministry of Defense (MoD) to renovate and equip the classroom with modern IT devices, furniture, and educational material and donated IHL literature to the Institute's library.

This initiative comes within the framework of the ICRC’s mandate to promote IHL worldwide.

The opening ceremony was attended by military personnel, cadets, and faculty members.

Angelika Schopp, the Head of the ICRC Mission in Kyrgyzstan, emphasized the significance of the cooperation with the MoD and reiterated the ICRC’s commitment to continue actively supporting IHL trainings which in the future would be held in the new classroom. In addition, the ICRC expressed appreciation for the Kyrgyz Republic's recent accession to the First Protocol of the 1954 Hague Convention.