I-91 Exits 5 and 6 Re-opened

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Westminster Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

I-91 NORTH and SOUTH bound sides are open again in between Exit 5 and Exit 6. 

  

Please drive carefully, thank you.

 

