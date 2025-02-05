I-91 Exits 5 and 6 Re-opened

State of Vermont Department of Public Safety Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification I-91 NORTH and SOUTH bound sides are open again in between Exit 5 and Exit 6. Please drive carefully, thank you.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.