ADBI E-Learning Course on Frontiers in High-Speed Rail Development

Registration Form Click to register by 15 February 2025

Time of Event

TBC

Summary

High-speed rail (HSR) development has been recognized as an important policy tool for regional development around the world, notably in Asia and Europe. However, HSR development and planning face complex challenges, such as project appraisal, evaluation of the wider economic benefits for regional and national development, and quality-of-life impacts on society. Therefore, it is critical for those who are involved in HSR development projects to learn from international experiences along with the success and failure factors that are important for their decision-making.

This ADBI E-Learning Course will introduce comprehensive discussions on the prevalent frontiers in HSR development, drawing on global cases and past experiences. Topics range generally from historical facts, global perspectives on the frontiers, impact evaluation, and the benefits of HSR for the transportation mode choice and assessment of the environmental benefits from the development of HSR in the context of Viet Nam, more specifically.

Module 1: Global Perspectives on Frontiers in HSR Development

Module 2: Historical Facts and Impact Evaluation of HSR Development

Module 3: Transportation Mode Choice in Viet Nam Intercity Trips

Module 4: Estimating the Environmental Benefits from the Development of HSR in Viet Nam

Module 5: Benefits of HSR

The course will offer two approaches: self-paced and instructor-led sessions. To complete the course, participants must complete all five self-paced mandatory modules, starting from 28 February to 28 March 2025. Participants will attend an orientation session and follow-up sessions during the self-paced sessions, which are expected to be held on 28 February, 7 March, 14 March, and 21 March, respectively. Finally, participants will be invited to a virtual policy dialogue workshop as panelists or discussants. Participants will present relevant cases as part of the instructor-led session with ADBI-invited experts during the virtual policy workshop on 28 March 2025.

To ensure timely completion and a balanced workload, the online course has been distributed over a 2-week period. Participants are advised to take two or three modules per week, utilizing the interval time to focus on their final presentations.

Objectives

Analyze and enhance the current state of understanding of HSR for policymaking and expand its frontiers for future projects

Stimulate new ideas and new perspectives that will advance knowledge of HSR development and planning for policymakers

Share best practices and state-of-the-art policy research worldwide, along with experiences of transport infrastructure projects, their spillover effects, and the quality-of-life implications, with a special focus on HSR development

Target Participants

Selected government officials responsible for policy formulation and evaluation in Asian Development Bank developing member countries

Output