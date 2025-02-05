Time of Event

09:00–17:30 Korea Standard Time

Summary

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are the backbone of economic growth and employment in many countries, particularly in emerging and developing economies. They play a vital role in fostering innovation, driving productivity, and creating job opportunities. Despite their significant contributions, SMEs often face persistent challenges in accessing adequate financing, primarily due to their lack of collateral, limited technological capacity, and insufficient skills. These barriers hinder their ability to expand, innovate, and adapt to rapidly evolving economic landscapes.

As global economies transition toward sustainability and digitalization, SMEs must adapt to remain competitive. Green finance plays a crucial role in enabling SMEs to invest in sustainable practices, reduce carbon footprints, and contribute to climate resilience. Similarly, digital transformation is revolutionizing SME finance by expanding access to digital financial services, leveraging fintech solutions, and enhancing financial inclusion.

To address these pressing needs, ADBI and the Korea Credit Guarantee Fund (KODIT) are jointly organizing a Training Workshop, “SME Finance in Asia and the Pacific: The Roles and Effects of Public Finance, Credit Guarantees, and Financial Innovation.” The workshop will focus on key financial modalities that support SMEs, including the pivotal roles of public financing, credit guarantees, and financial innovation. It will explore how policymakers and financial institutions can integrate green and digital finance into SME development strategies, ensuring that SMEs are well-positioned to drive sustainable and technology-driven economic growth.

Objectives

Strengthen the capacity of government officials and financial regulators in designing effective SME finance policies and regulatory frameworks

Discuss policy actions to promote digital transformation and green finance while ensuring financial feasibility and sustainability

Learn from the Republic of Korea’s best practices in SME finance, with a focus on public financing and credit guarantees

Target Participants

Mid-to-senior level government officials, policymakers, and financial regulators from ADB member countries

Speakers and experts from international organizations, academic institutions, and the banking and private sectors specializing in SME policies, public finance, green finance, and digital transition

Output

A set of policy recommendations focusing on enhancing SME access to finance and addressing regional challenges

Compilation and dissemination of key insights and best practices in public financing, credit guarantees, and financial innovation shared during the workshop

Partner

Korea Credit Guarantee Fund (KODIT)

How to Register

By invitation or prior arrangement with ADBI