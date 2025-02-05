FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: February 04, 2025

Age Strong Vermont Reports Progress Made in First Year

WATERBURY, VT — The Vermont Department of Disabilities, Aging & Independent Living and the Department of Health have released a report on progress made by Age Strong Vermont, the state’s dedicated effort to provide all people who live in Vermont the opportunity to thrive as they age.

Age Strong VT serves as a roadmap for building a state that works for Vermonters across their lifespan. The goal of Age Strong VT is to ensure all Vermonters can look forward to enjoying a secure retirement, good health, access to housing and transportation, connection to community, and more in later life.

The Age Strong VT Year 1 Highlights Report outlines progress made since the launch of the plan in 2024, and calls attention to key goals related to affordability, healthcare, housing and beyond. First-year Age Strong VT highlights include:



The expansion of Medicare Savings Programs

Funding for long-term care facility stabilization

Increased access to Meals on Wheels

Brain health promotion campaigns

The development of intergenerational programs, micro-transit pilots, and new housing

“By 2030, one in three Vermonters will be over the age of 60,” said Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD. “There is much more work we need to do, but the progress made in this first year lays a strong foundation for an age-friendly state that will benefit all who call Vermont home.”

“Our state’s future depends on the contribution of older Vermonters as the fastest growing demographic in the state,” said Dr. Jill Bowen, Commissioner of the Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living. “The Age Strong VT multisector approach will help us achieve the collective impact we need to ensure we have the robust infrastructure and systems in place to support all Vermonters as we age. The partnerships and collaborations have clearly led to the progress highlighted in this Year 1 Report.”

The public can stay connected to Age Strong VT’s progress and share ideas, comments and questions by visiting HealthVermont.gov/AgeStrongVT.

