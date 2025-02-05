World Cancer Day 2025

Today marks World Cancer Day. It's an opportunity for everyone in the cancer community to come together and ensure our voices are being heard by decision makers.

Our CEO Catherine Hart, alongside two of our wonderful campaigners Sbba and Catherine attended Macmillan Cancer Support’s event ‘In Conversation with Wes Streeting, Secretary of State for Health & Social Care’ to mark World Cancer Day.



During the event the Secretary of State launched the public call for evidence for the National Cancer Plan. One of our three targets for the new government called for a cancer plan and we’re delighted that the Government announced this at the end of 2024. This is a chance for us to ensure ovarian cancer is put on the government’s agenda and that the voices of our community influence the new strategy.

We were pleased to hear the Secretary of State reiterate his commitment to working with charities and voluntary groups, to help address the challenges in cancer care. He also spoke of the importance of listening to patients, in particular how women and people from ethnic minorities can often be dismissed and the need to change the culture within the NHS to ensure that everyone is listened to.

Our research has shown that 23 per cent of women visit their GP three or more times before being referred for tests. We look forward to responding to the cancer strategy, making clear the need for better support and training for GPs, to help them diagnose ovarian cancer quicker, as well as ensuring those affected by ovarian cancer get the best support and treatment possible.

Catherine Hart, Chief Executive, Target Ovarian Cancer said:

Today was a vital opportunity to hear directly from the Secretary of State and connect with those affected by cancer. It reinforced how crucial it is that we come together to ensure the voices of our community shape the National Cancer Plan. Too many people with ovarian cancer face delays in diagnosis and unequal access to care — this must change. At Target Ovarian Cancer, we have a clear plan to give everyone diagnosed with this disease the best possible chance of survival, and we stand ready to work with the government to make that vision a reality.

Catherine, Target Ovarian Cancer Campaigner said:

“I was delighted to join the event today and hear the government's plans to improve cancer services. As a survivor of stage 3 ovarian cancer, I was encouraged to hear of the commitment to restore the NHS by addressing the fundamental issues, creating a culture where patients are listened to, empowered and offered personalised cancer care. Also, a new emphasis on working in partnership with decisions being made closer to the community and equity of access to services”.

Sbba, Target Ovarian Cancer Campaigner added:

"It was a wonderful event, and I felt very privileged to be able to participate in the meet and greet with the Secretary of State for Health, Wes Streeting alongside grassroots organisations working at the heart of their communities supporting people living with a cancer diagnosis particularly from marginalised communities.

"I was able to ask the Secretary of State questions on the importance of GP education and how this could be incorporated into the National Cancer Plan, as well as where responsibility for gynaecological cancers will sit in the upcoming plan. The Secretary of State was engaging and had an empathetic understanding of the challenges a cancer diagnosis brings and left me hopeful that the new cancer plan will go some way to empowering patients and communities resulting in better cancer care".

We were also pleased to see our Target Ovarian Cancer Champion Sharon Hodgson MP raise the need for improved awareness of ovarian cancer during the Government’s statement on the National Cancer Plan. Minister for Public Health, Andrew Gwynne MP responded sharing his mother’s experience and how she was dismissed when presenting with symptoms. The Minister spoke of the importance of equipping women with the information they need on this disease and ensuring they are being listened to.

The National Cancer Plan provides a real opportunity for us to make a difference, and we look forward to working with the Government to improve outcomes for everyone diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

We’re committed to working with you to put ovarian cancer high on the agenda - become a campaigner and find out how you can make a difference. We'll keep you up to date with opportunities to take action and the latest news from our campaigns.

Become a campaigner