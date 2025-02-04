House Resolution 30 Printer's Number 0337

PENNSYLVANIA, February 4 - A Resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct a cost analysis study of an early retirement proposal for members of the State Employees' Retirement System and the Public School Employees' Retirement System.

