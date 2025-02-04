House Bill 33 Printer's Number 0441

PENNSYLVANIA, February 4 - An Act amending the act of April 17, 2016 (P.L.84, No.16), known as the Medical Marijuana Act, in preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions; in practitioners, further providing for practitioner registration; in medical marijuana controls, further providing for electronic tracking and for laboratory; and, in Medical Marijuana Advisory Board, further providing for advisory board.

