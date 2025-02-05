Submit Release
Learn about hunting methods and equipment at a virtual MDC event Feb. 13

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Learn about the various hunting methods and equipment during a Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual event Feb. 13 from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. This free event is open to participants of all ages and experience levels.

Learn from MDC staff about firearm and archery hunting methods and the different equipment used for hunting. The link to join this class will be sent the morning of the class. Be sure to check your spam or junk box for the email. If an email is not received, please send an email to the instructor to let them know.

Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Vo. Questions about this event can be sent to Ashley Edwards at Ashley.edwards@mdc.mo.gov.

