MDC begins next phase of Schell-Osage Conservation Area renovations

SCHELL CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has begun the next phase of its wetland renovation project at Schell-Osage Conservation Area. The Missouri Conservation Commission approved a contract with Radmacher Brothers Excavating Co., Inc. of Pleasant Hill for the renovations. This project will consist of reconfiguration of the wetland’s pools and Schell Lake, adding recreational enhancements and flood resiliency. The project was developed through MDC and Ducks Unlimited and their engineering consultant, Maurer-Stutz, Inc.

This work will construct natural levees and ditches, an additional wetland, 16 water-control structures, 28 new hunting blinds including two ADA blinds, seven boat ramps, six fishing jetties including one ADA jetty, three islands in the lake, numerous fish beds, three-miles of water supply pipe from the new pump station, and nearly two-miles of new deepwater habitat in the lake.

As of now, river fishing on 1st River Road will remain open until Spring 2025. E. Blair Road will remain open until approximately Fall 2025, with intention for it to reopen to traffic when possible throughout the construction process.

“Many people care deeply for Schell-Osage,” said MDC Director Jason Sumners. “We thank the public for their patience as this project was designed. Working in a wetland ecosystem next to the Osage River comes with its own challenges, and this development will ensure the area continues to be a valuable resource for Missourians.”

Schell-Osage was developed along the Osage River and is one of MDC’s oldest wetlands and upland conservation areas. But much has changed since wetland development began in 1962 and wetland pools were opened to managed waterfowl hunting in 1964. Schell-Osage lowlands are now in the upper end of Truman Lake. Extreme weather events and highwater levels within Truman Lake have caused repetitive, and therefore expensive, flood damage to area levees. Not all the change has been negative, though, because being adjacent to Truman Lake provides access to a much larger water source than when the area was first developed.

“The wetland and Schell Lake renovations will maximize floodplain function and minimize maintenance,” said MDC Construction Project Manager Nicole Bruns.

The Schell-Osage project is the final one in MDC’s Golden Anniversary Wetlands Initiative to improve the state’s five oldest wetland management areas. For more details on the goals of the Schell-Osage renovation and updates on its progress, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Gm.