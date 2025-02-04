The State of Deer and Elk: Trophy Management (VIDEO)

In the eleventh episode of Fish and Game’s ‘State of Deer and Elk’ series, Fish and Game Regional Wildlife Biologist Eric Freeman discusses the different aspects of deer management, including more opportunity vs. more mature bucks.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.