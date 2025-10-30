Nonresident junior mentored license holders only need to apply for capped elk zones, here's how

Junior Mentored license holders only need to apply in the Nonresident Tag Drawing for general deer and elk tags if they are seeking a tag in a capped elk zone. Regular and white-tailed deer tags, and uncapped elk zone tags, will be available for nonresident junior mentored hunters to buy after the Nonresident Tag Drawing is completed for the 2026 season.

Application period for the Nonresident Tag Drawing is Dec. 5-15, 2025. Results will be announced in early January 2026. Here are more details about the Nonresident Tag Drawing.

Review the Big Game Seasons and Rules brochure for general season deer/elk hunt details and see which Elk Zones are capped if Junior Mentored hunters are interested in applying.

The 2026 Nonresident Supplement brochure will have the hunt codes needed when applying, so be sure you have that available when submitting an application.

Hunters ages 10 and older who possess a nonresident junior mentored hunting license must be accompanied by a licensed adult 18 years or older who holds the same year license and tag that is valid for the same species as the youth hunter.

The accompanying adult must be close enough to be within normal conversation or hearing range without shouting, or the aid of electronic devices, and the adult may hunt while participating in the mentored hunting program. An adult may not accompany more than two youth at a time.