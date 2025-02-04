Submit Release
Attorney General Jackley Announces Rapid City Man Charged For Threats Made Toward Governor

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878 

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a Rapid City man has been arrested on state charges for threatening Gov. Larry Rhoden.

Hudson Wheeler, 28, was arrested Monday and charged with one felony count of Threatening or Intimidating a Person Holding Statewide Office. An investigation led by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) indicated that Wheeler made the telephone calls to the Governor’s Office where he threatened the Governor.

“Disagreement regarding government action or inaction is our right, however threats of any kind against public officials should not be tolerated,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Public officials have a right to safety while conducting their official duties.”

Wheeler made first court appearance Tuesday in Pennington County Circuit Court and is being held on a $25,000 cash only bond. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. The next court appearance is Feb. 19, 2025. He is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

Other agencies involved in the investigation are the South Dakota Fusion Center, South Dakota Highway Patrol, and Rapid City Police Department.

                                                                -30-

