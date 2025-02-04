Notice of Opportunity for Public Comment

Nashville, Tennessee – Tennessee Public Utility Commission officials will hold a special public meeting on the general rate increase filed by Limestone Water Utility Company in Commission Docket No. 23-00044. Due to the limited time available for public comment during the upcoming hearing on the merits, the interested public is strongly encouraged to attend and offer input on the utility’s service and proposed rate increase during the special comment hearing.

Who: Tennessee Public Utility Commission

What: Special hearing to receive public comment on the proposed rate increase filed by Limestone Water Utility Company, TPUC Docket 24-00044. As this is an ongoing administrative proceeding in which the Commission will decide the merits of the utility’s petition, we cannot discuss the public comments. Utility representatives will be present to discuss concerns and answer questions.

When: Thursday, February 13, 2025, 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm (CDT)

Where: Andrew Jackson State Office Building, 500 Deaderick Street, Nashville, Tennessee, Hearing Room G.201. Be prepared to show identification to pass through building security.

The amount of the proposed rate increase varies depending on the location of your service area. To review the petition and related case filings in the docket file, visit the Commission’s website at https://share.tn.gov/tra/dockets/2400044.htm.

Members of the public may file written comments electronically at the following link: TPUC Online Public Comment Form. The form may also be accessed on the Commission’s website under the Public Involvement tab. A hearing on the petition's

merits will be at 10:00 a.m. on February 18, 2025, in Hearing Room G.201, on the Ground Floor of the Andrew Jackson State Office Building, 500 Deaderick Street, Nashville, Tennessee. There will be an additional opportunity for public comment during the hearing on the merits.