Revitalizing a Legacy: The American Birkebeiner Foundation Opens Adventure Center at Mt. Telemark Village

Ben Popp, Executive Director, American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation.

Column by Ben Popp, Executive Director, American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation

In the past six months, there has been an exciting development for the American Birkebeiner Foundation with our new facility at Mt. Telemark Village. This marks a significant milestone in the long history of the Birkie and the revival of a space that has been a part of our legacy since 1947. In its early days, Mt. Telemark Village was home to a ski resort founded by Tony Wise, but over time, it slowly fell into disrepair. In 2018, we saw an opportunity to revive the area and began working to bring new life to the land. Fast forward to today, and we’re incredibly proud to unveil our new 12,000-square-foot adventure center. This facility will serve as the heart of our community, offering a place to gather, rent gear, grab a coffee, or simply relax.

This project was made possible through the dedication and generosity of more than 2,000 donors who helped us raise over $8 million. These supporters believed in our vision, and without them, none of this would have been possible. The adventure center is already seeing incredible success, with more than 40,000 visitors in the first 10 days alone. It’s more than just a building – it’s the gateway to an entire ecosystem of outdoor activities, connecting visitors to world-class ski and bike trails that are part of a much broader community effort.

The potential for this space doesn’t stop at the adventure center. We’re committed to enhancing the area with additional attractions and amenities, including a new pizza restaurant, a hotel, and exciting future developments such as a biathlon range and an ice-skating rink. There’s even talk of transforming the old golf course into a neighborhood for those who want to live right on the trails. All of this is part of a larger $35 million investment in the community, and we are already seeing the positive impact it’s having on local businesses and tourism.

This $10.2 million project is a monumental effort, and we’re well on our way to making it a reality. But we still need the continued support of our community. Whether you’re coming to visit, donating, or simply spreading the word, we invite you to be a part of this exciting chapter in our story. With the help of our partners, we are creating something truly special that will redefine northern Wisconsin. We’re not just building facilities – we’re creating a legacy that will inspire adventure for generations to come.