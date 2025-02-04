Submit Release
California lawmakers approve 2 bills to support legal responses to Trump’s administration

On Monday, the air of bipartisanship was gone as Assembly Democrats pushed past Republican opposition to approve a pair of bills that will set aside up to $50 million combined to respond to and challenge President Donald Trump and his administration.

