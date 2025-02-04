California lawmakers approve 2 bills to support legal responses to Trump’s administration

On Monday, the air of bipartisanship was gone as Assembly Democrats pushed past Republican opposition to approve a pair of bills that will set aside up to $50 million combined to respond to and challenge President Donald Trump and his administration.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.