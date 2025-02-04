Secretary Naig Encourages Farmers to Use N-FACT Tool to Calculate Optimal Nitrogen Application Rates

Free digital tool empowers corn growers to make input decisions that maximize productivity and environmental performance

DES MOINES, Iowa (Feb. 4, 2025) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig is encouraging Iowa corn growers to leverage the new Nitrogen Fertilizer Application Consultation Tool (N-FACT) to inform nutrient application decisions this growing season. The N-FACT tool takes multiple field-level production variables into account, then recommends an optimal nitrogen application rate to help farmers balance productivity, environmental stewardship and input costs. The Iowa Nitrogen Initiative, led by Iowa State University (ISU) will debut the N-FACT tool today at the Iowa Ag Expo. The presentation begins at noon/CT in room 311 at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

“Every acre and every farm are unique and that’s why the N-FACT tool is a game changer for Iowa corn growers,” said Secretary Naig. “This customized, field-level data provides valuable insights to help farmers make more informed crop management decisions. While responsible input management is always important, it is especially critical in this soft ag economy.”

The N-FACT tool leverages thousands of data points from hundreds of field trials conducted by ISU. Data inputs include field location, weather, residual soil nitrogen, estimated planting dates and input and commodity prices. Field trials were conducted in each region of the state, yielding more than 21,000 possible optimal nitrogen rate scenarios.

The N-FACT tool is a free resource available to all Iowa farmers at n-fact.ag.

“Nitrogen fertilizer is one of the biggest expenses for Iowa corn farmers,” said Alan Atwater, a farmer from Manchester, Iowa, and an Iowa Corn Growers Association member. “I had the opportunity to evaluate N-FACT during its development and was impressed with the data it presented. This tool will allow farmers to better manage their nitrogen rates, allowing for better land management, lower input costs and improved nitrogen use efficiency.”

Watch the demonstration video here.

“The collaborative team moving the Iowa Nitrogen Initiative forward on behalf of the farming community has been doing extraordinary work,” said Dr. Dan Robison, Dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at ISU. “This tool is the latest advancement in productivity, profitability and environmental performance. This is a big part of the future of farming, at every scale, and it’s beyond great that Iowa is leading.”

Enroll in the Field Trials

The Iowa Nitrogen Initiative’s research is ongoing, and ISU will conduct additional field trials during the 2025 growing season. Any Iowa farmer who can apply variable rate nitrogen and has a combine yield monitor is invited to participate. Enrollments are accepted year-round. To enroll in the field trials or learn more, contact Melissa Miller, Iowa Nitrogen Initiative Project Director, at millerms@iastate.edu.

ISU intends to release updated versions of the N-FACT tool as additional field research and data become available.

The N-FACT tool was developed through the Iowa Nitrogen Initiative based on research conducted by ISU. Project funding is provided by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the Iowa Legislature, along with additional financial support from many public and private partners. Learn more at n-fact.ag.