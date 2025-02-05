Better U CEO Derek DuChesne to speak on mental health innovation at Super Bowl LVIII’s premier charity event

Mental health leader joins Brain Health Summit panel at the 38th annual Leigh Steinberg Super Bowl party

The future of mental healthcare isn’t just about innovation, it’s about ensuring that innovation reaches everyone who needs it.” — Derek Du Chesne

NEW ORLEANS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Better U, next-gen mental healthcare company, announced today that CEO Derek Du Chesne will be a featured speaker at the Brain Health Summit, part of the 38th Annual Leigh Steinberg Super Bowl Party , the nation’s longest-running daytime Super Bowl charity event.Derek will join an influential panel of neuroscientists and professional athletes to explore breakthroughs in mental health treatment, including psychedelic-assisted therapy, functional medicine, and AI-driven personalized care. His discussion will focus on the integration of innovative therapies with emerging technologies to make mental healthcare more accessible to all communities."The future of mental healthcare isn’t just about innovation, it’s about ensuring that innovation reaches everyone who needs it," said Derek Du Chesne. "Psychedelic medicine, functional psychiatry, and integrative treatments are transforming the way we approach mental wellness, offering solutions where traditional methods have fallen short. But the real challenge isn’t just developing advanced therapies. It’s making them accessible, affordable, and widely understood. It feels like the most effective treatments remain out of reach for those who need them most. We must bridge the gap between scientific breakthroughs and real-world application, ensuring that everyone, regardless of their financial situation, has the opportunity to heal and thrive."Better U’s Chief Medical Director, Dr. Zaid Fadul states that “true progress in mental healthcare also requires a shift toward a holistic, patient-centered approach, one that acknowledges that no single treatment works for everyone. We strive to address each person as a whole, integrating personalized care that considers the unique needs of every individual. By embracing a broader perspective on healing, we can move beyond one-size-fits-all solutions and create lasting, transformative change in mental well-being.”Key Topics to be discussed at the Brain Health Summit:- The role of AI-driven personalized medicine in mental health- The future of psychedelic-assisted therapy for emotional and cognitive wellness- Performance optimization strategies for athletes and executives- Brain health and longevity research- Bridging the gap between scientific breakthroughs and real-world healthcare accessEvent Details:Venue: New Orleans Jazz Museum, 400 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA 70116Date: Thursday, February 8, 2025Panel Time: 1:00 PMAs part of this exclusive Super Bowl LVIII event, the Brain Health Summit serves as a critical platform for shaping the future of mental wellness, human resilience, and cutting-edge health technologies.About Better UBetter U is a next-generation telehealth platform transforming mental wellness by enhancing brain function, performance, and longevity through innovative, evidence-based therapies. By integrating holistic psychiatry, psychotherapy, functional medicine, peptide therapies, and psychedelic-assisted treatments like ketamine therapy, Better U empowers individuals to achieve profound personal growth and unlock their full potential. They invite individuals to join them on a journey to a better self, where every step is supported, and every breakthrough is celebrated.For media inquiries or interview requests with Derek Du Chesne, please contact: Kathlen Gonzales kathleen@elevated-pr.com

