NeoMatrix Therapeutics (NMT) Peptide Discovery Advances Treatment of Burn Injury

Novel Peptide Shows Promise for the Treatment of Severe Burns

STONY BROOK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neomatrix Therapeutics, Inc. has announced positive topline data from the conclusion of its Phase 1 clinical trial for cNP8, a small peptide derived from the naturally occurring protein fibronectin. The cNP8 Phase 1 First in Human, Single Ascending Dose study was conducted in 32 healthy participants and was designed to examine the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics. cNP8 was generally well-tolerated in healthy participants receiving single doses up to 0.03mg/kg. No serious adverse events were reported, and all participants completed the study.NeoMatrix Therapeutics’ cNP8 is has been shown to play an important role in many biological processes, including wound healing. In preclinical studies using a validated animal model, cNP8 demonstrated the ability to limit burn injury progression, the cascade of events by which the tissue damage from the initial burn spreads into the deeper layers of the skin. The extent of progression after the initial burn determines the need for surgery and the extent of consequential scarring and disfigurement from serious burns. cNP8’s optimum time of delivery is 8 to 24 hours.“We see significant potential for NeoMatrix Therapeutics to continue to lead these programs through clinical investigations and identify new opportunities for the advancement of burn and other potential therapies” says Richard A. Clark, MD, company. President and Chief Scientific Officer.The U.S. Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity, 808 Schreider Street, Fort Detrick MD 21702-5014, is the awarding and administering acquisition office.This work was supported by the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, in the amount of $2,199,979, through the Defense Medical Research and Development Program under Award No. HT94252311064. Opinions, interpretations, conclusions, and recommendations are those of the author and are not necessarily endorsed by the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs.”Contact:Richard A. Clark, M.D., President & Chief Scientific Officer raclark@neomatrixtx.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.