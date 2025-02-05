NeoMatrix Therapeutics (NMT) Peptide Discovery Advances Treatment of Burn Injury - Novel Peptide Progresses to Phase 2

Novel Peptide Progresses to Phase 2 for the Treatment of Severe Burns

STONY BROOK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NeoMatrix Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage company focused on developing a portfolio of novel, bioactive peptides announced that it received a grant from the US Department of Defense for a Phase 2a clinical trial for cP12. The cP12 Phase 2a study will be in 6 participants with up to 5% Total Body Surface Area and will be conducted at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.NeoMatrix Therapeutics’ cP12 is a small peptide derived from the naturally occurring protein fibronectin, which has been shown to play an important role in many biological processes, including wound healing. In preclinical studies using a validated animal model, cP12 demonstrated an ability to limit burn injury progression, the cascade of events by which the tissue damage from the initial burn spreads into the deeper layers of the skin. The extent of progression after the initial burn determines the need for surgery and the extent of consequential scarring and disfigurement from serious burns . cP12’s optimum time of delivery is 2 to 8 hours.“We see significant potential for NeoMatrix Therapeutics to continue to lead these programs through clinical investigations and identify new opportunities for the advancement of burn and other potential therapies” says Richard A. Clark, MD, company. President and Chief Scientific Officer.This effort is sponsored by the U.S. Government under Other Transactions Number W81XWH-15-9-0001, award HT9425-23-9-0022-004. The views and conclusions contained herein are those of the authors and should not be interpreted as necessarily representing the official policies or en-dorsements, either expressed or implied, of the U.S. Government.Contact:Richard A. Clark, M.D., President & Chief Scientific Officer raclark@neomatrixtx.com.

