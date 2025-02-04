Evident to Launch a New Product Every Month in 2025, Advancing Digital Dentistry for Labs, Dentists, and Manufacturers

Evident to Launch a New Product Every Month in 2025

Our customers face unique challenges, and we’re building solutions to meet them — not in years or months, but now.” — Paolo Kalaw, CEO of Evident

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evident is committing to releasing one new product every month throughout 2025, reinforcing its mission to equip dental labs, dentists, and manufacturers with solutions that enhance efficiency and scale their businesses.With digital workflows now standard, the industry faces growing challenges — streamlining case management, reducing turnaround times, and improving collaboration between labs and clinics — while maintaining quality and profitability. Evident’s new product rollout is designed to provide practical solutions to these issues, ensuring dental professionals can keep up with the rapidly evolving digital landscape without disrupting existing workflows.“Innovation has always been in our DNA,” said Paolo Kalaw, CEO of Evident. “The industry is evolving rapidly, and we want to empower dental professionals to not just keep up but actually lead the way.”Kalaw added that every new product will prioritize customer needs, informed by insights gathered from Evident’s global customer community. “Our customers face unique challenges, and we’re building solutions to meet them — not in years or months, but now.”The initiative will introduce AI-powered tools that optimize workflows, enhance communication between labs dentists and manufacturers, and enable more predictable case outcomes. All tools will follow EviSmart’s open-system approach, integrating seamlessly with existing scanners, software, and production workflows, eliminating the need for additional investment.A Year of Continuous Innovation2025 is set to be a transformative year for digital dentistry. Evident kicked off the year with the launch of EviSmart, the world’s first and only AI-powered dental workflow solution, designed to connect labs, dentists, and manufacturers in one seamless system. Last week, Evident introduced its EviSmart App, addressing one of the biggest challenges in the industry—streamlining communication between labs and dentists to reduce delays and misalignment in case expectations.With new tools arriving every month, labs, dentists, and manufacturers will gain access to continuous innovations that help them stay competitive, improve efficiency, and scale their dental businesses.About EvidentEviSmart, the world’s first AI-powered dental workflow solution, is Evident’s latest innovation. It reimagines the industry by connecting the previously fractured dental ecosystem — dentists, lab technicians, and manufacturers — with intelligent automation and seamless integration. At the forefront of what Evident does is helping dental professionals prioritize their patients and clients, scale their businesses, and remain indispensable.Its open-system approach means EviSmart can be integrated into clinics’ and labs’ existing software, no new investment needed. Everything dental professionals need, from AI-driven case management to real-time collaboration, is all in one platform. Just Connect.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.