CureMetrix and Volpara Health x Lunit Enter Agreement to Expand Access to cmAngio

Enhancing Women's Health: CureMetrix cmAngio is now available to thousands of providers through Volpara

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CureMetrix , a leader in AI-based solutions for mammography, announces that they have entered into an agreement with Volpara Health , a Lunit company, renowned for breast cancer screening and diagnostic innovation. This agreement will enable Volpara x Lunit customers, including over 3,500 facilities that use Volpara Health software for early detection, to gain access to CureMetrix's cmAngio software.FDA-cleared cmAngio is an AI-based software that reads mammograms and detects and localizes Breast Arterial Calcifications (BAC). cmAngio analyzes both full-field digital mammography (FFDM) and digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) screening mammograms to identify and mark these anomalies. It allows radiologists to use existing screening mammograms to identify women who have breast arterial calcifications and as appropriate refer them for additional evaluation.Teri Thomas, CEO of Volpara Health and CBO of Lunit, expressed enthusiasm about the new agreement. “Women’s health deserves our utmost attention, especially when it comes to detecting breast arterial calcifications that often go unnoticed or unreported. We have not just an opportunity, but an obligation to act swiftly. We are excited to make the cmAngio technology available to our customers and their patients. This is about transforming care with critical insights to advance women’s health.”cmAngio turns a mammogram into a two-for-one exam–screening for breast cancer and at the same time detecting breast arterial calcifications. This agreement marks a significant advancement in women's health imaging technology, empowering radiologists with AI-driven tools to detect underreported incidental findings. Creating more clinical value from a single mammogram, with no new radiation for the patient and no new procedures for the radiologist, women can now receive information that may be critical for their health.“We are excited to be partnering with the team at Volpara to offer cmAngio to their thousands of customers across the country. cmAngio delivers objective, data-driven answers to radiologists and interpreting physicians that is important when evaluating the health of their patients and determining appropriate clinical follow-up.” said Kevin Harris, President of CureMetrix.cmAngio is now readily available to Volpara x Lunit customers. Please contact your team at Volpara for more information.For more information about CureMetrix, cmAngio and its other innovative women’s health solutions, please visit www.curemetrix.com To learn more about Volpara Health, a Lunit company, please visit www.volparahealth.com *****

