NDCS announces leadership changes

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (25-05)

CONTACT Dayne Urbanovsky, Director of Strategic Communications

OFFICE 402-479-5799 | dayne.urbanovsky@nebraska.gov

February 4, 2025 (Lincoln, Neb.) – Today, Director Rob Jeffreys announced multiple leadership changes at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), effective February 24, 2025.

“We have tremendous leaders within NDCS, and these changes are about best utilizing this talent and planning for our future,” said Jeffreys. “Succession planning and operational efficiencies are key priorities for this agency.”

Taggart Boyd, who has served as warden of the Reception and Treatment Center since 2017, will assume an agency leadership position as deputy assistant director. As part of the NDCS executive team, he will oversee agency security and emergency preparedness, as well as serve as executive project manager for multiple NDCS construction projects. These include a 96-bed addition for special populations, set to open at the Reception and Treatment Center (RTC) this year, and a new multi-custody facility to replace the Nebraska State Penitentiary.

Boyd brings significant experience leading correctional construction projects, including the merging of the former Diagnostic and Evaluation Center and Lincoln Correctional Center into RTC, which was completed in 2022. Prior to joining NDCS, he spent nearly two decades with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

Additional changes also effective February 24, 2025:

Craig Gable, warden of the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O) and the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility (NCYF), will become warden of the Reception and Treatment Center (RTC).

James Jansen, in addition to his role as warden of the Omaha Correctional Center (OCC), will assume leadership of the two other Omaha facilities: the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O) and the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility (NCYF).

“NCYF and CCC-O — as facilities — house fewer individuals than many of the housing units within our other facilities,” said Jeffreys. “All three Omaha facilities are in close proximity to each other. These changes at the Omaha complex will ensure that each unit complements the mission of our agency and facilitate reentry transitioning to the community.”

###