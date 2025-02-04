Governor Newsom announces new food benefits available for people in Los Angeles impacted by recent fires

California Health and Human Services Agency (CalHHS) Secretary Kim Johnson: “The California Health & Human Services Agency and its departments, in partnership with our federal, local, and other state partners, are committed to helping people impacted by these historic wildfires.”

Who can apply?

Individuals and families who lived or worked in a fire impacted area within Los Angeles County on January 7, 2025 may be eligible for Disaster CalFresh food benefits. Wildfire impacted areas include the following ZIP codes:

Eaton: 91104, 91206, 91103, 91016, 91010, 91001, 91214, 91101, 91107, 91006, 91208, 91020, 91105, 91011, 91024, 91008, 91007, 91042, and 91106 (total = 19)

91104, 91206, 91103, 91016, 91010, 91001, 91214, 91101, 91107, 91006, 91208, 91020, 91105, 91011, 91024, 91008, 91007, 91042, and 91106 (total = 19) Hughes : 91334, 91350, 91355, 91384, 91390, 93015, 93040, 93225, 93243, 93532, 93536, and 00018 (total = 12)

: 91334, 91350, 91355, 91384, 91390, 93015, 93040, 93225, 93243, 93532, 93536, and 00018 (total = 12) Hurst : 91342, 91344, 91321, 91326, 91381, and 91311 (total = 6)

: 91342, 91344, 91321, 91326, 91381, and 91311 (total = 6) Palisades : 90049, 91302, 91301, 90290, 90272, 90265, 90402, 90073, 90077, 90095, 90401, 90403, 90404, 91316, 91356, 91367, 91403, 91436, and 91340 (total = 19)

: 90049, 91302, 91301, 90290, 90272, 90265, 90402, 90073, 90077, 90095, 90401, 90403, 90404, 91316, 91356, 91367, 91403, 91436, and 91340 (total = 19) Other (qualifying power outages): 91750, 93510 (total = 2)

Additionally, at least one person in the household must not already be receiving regular CalFresh food benefits and must have experienced at least one of the following as a direct result of the severe wildfires:

Money was spent because of the wildfires or related power outage,

Money was lost from work because of the wildfires,

Money was spent because of damage to a home or business, or

Food loss alone.

Individuals already participating in CalFresh and living in these zip codes do not need to apply for Disaster CalFresh benefits, but may be eligible to receive supplemental benefits, which bring the household up to the maximum benefit amount based on their household size.

How to apply

Households may only apply for Disaster CalFresh between February 10-14, 2025 and February 18-19, 2025 by calling 866-488-8482 (M-F, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) or visiting a Los Angeles DPSS office to apply in person. In most cases, benefits will be available within three days of the date of a qualifying interview.

Benefits will be provided via an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card, which is like a debit card that can be used to purchase food items at grocery stores and other authorized retailers. If applicants are approved, the county will tell them when and where to pick up their EBT card.

Other food supports for survivors

California has also secured waivers to support people receiving CalFresh food benefits in the impacted region. People receiving CalFresh can use their benefits to purchase hot foods in Los Angeles and surrounding counties, as impacted individuals and families may not have access to food storage and/or cooking facilities. This waiver will be in effect through February 8, 2025.

Also, people receiving CalFresh who lost food due to the fires that was purchased with their benefits have an extended period of time to request replacement benefits. This waiver will be in effect through February 5, 2025. CalFresh recipients may contact the Los Angeles DPSS at (866) 613-3777 (M-F, 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.) to request replacement benefits.

California also released $1 million in emergency reserve funding that is providing emergency food boxes and potable water to people in need, in partnership with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. People can find a list of food distributions in their area here.