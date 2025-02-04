Governor Newsom announces appointments 2.4.25

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Mark Tollefson, of Rancho Cordova, has been appointed Chief Deputy Director at the California High-Speed Rail Authority. Tollefson has been Undersecretary of the California State Transportation Agency since 2022. He was Senior Counselor on Infrastructure and Fiscal Affairs in the Office of Governor Newsom in 2022, where he was previously Deputy Cabinet Secretary from 2019 to 2022. Tollefson held several positions at the California Department of Finance from 2007 to 2019, including Assistant Program Budget Manager, Principal Program Budget Analyst, and Finance Budget Analyst. Tollefson earned a Master of Business Administration degree in Finance from California State University, Sacramento and a Bachelor of Science degree in Managerial Economics from the University of California, Davis. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $275,004. Tollefson is a Democrat.

Ken DaRosa, of Sacramento, has been appointed Chief Deputy Director at the Office of Energy Infrastructure Safety. DaRosa has been the Chief Deputy Director of the State Council on Developmental Disabilities since 2021. He was the Chief Deputy Director at the California Department of Resources, Recycling, and Recovery from 2012 to 2021. DaRosa held multiple positions at the California Department of Finance from 2004 to 2012, including Program Budget Manager from 2011 to 2012, Assistant Program Budget Manager from 2010 to 2011, Principal Program Budget Analyst from 2006 to 2010, and Staff Finance Analyst from 2004 to 2006. He earned a Master of the Arts degree in Literature, and a Bachelor of the Arts degree in Psychology from the California State University, Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and compensation is $185,004. DaRosa is registered without party preference.



Sloane Viola, of Sacramento, has been appointed Chief Deputy Director at the California Conservation Corps, where she has been the Deputy Director of Legislative and External Affairs since 2024. Viola was the Acting Assistant Secretary of Climate Change at the California Natural Resources Agency in 2024. She has had several positions at the Governor’s Office of Land Use and Climate Innovation from 2019 to 2024, including Council Program Manager from 2021 to 2024, Acting Deputy Director of Climate Resilience in 2022, and Legislative Director from 2019 to 2021. Viola held two positions in the Office of Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom from 2017 to 2018, including Sea Grant Fellow in 2017 and Staff Scientist from 2018 to 2019. She held multiple positions at the University of California, Santa Barbara from 2010 to 2016, including Graduate Student Researcher from 2014 to 2016, Teaching Assistant from 2015 to 2016, and Laboratory Assistant I, Marine Science Institute from 2010 to 2014. Viola is a member of American MENSA. She earned a Master of the Arts degree in Ecology, Evolution, and Marine Biology, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Aquatic Biology from the University of California, Santa Barbara. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and compensation is $170,004. Viola is a Democrat.

Mandi Bane, of Redondo Beach, has been appointed Deputy Director of Hazardous Waste Management at the California Department of Toxic Substances Control. Bane has been an Environmental Protection Specialist at the United States Environmental Protection Agency since 2024. She has held multiple positions at the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health from 2011 to 2024, including CENS Unit Manager, Substance Abuse Prevention and Control from 2021 to 2024, Staff Analyst, Environmental Health Division from 2015 to 2021, and Research Analyst II; Assistant Staff Analyst, Family Services Unit from 2011 to 2015. Bane earned her Doctor of Philosophy and Master of the Arts degrees in Sociology from the University of Michigan, and a Bachelor of the Arts degree in Sociology from the University of Oregon. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and compensation is $199,128. Bane is registered without party preference.

Georgia “Pat” Urena, of Calexico, has been reappointed to the Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Commission, where she has served since 2018. Urena was a Recreation Supervisor at the City of El Centro from 1982 to 2024. She is the Chair of the Calexico Wellness Center and the Juvenile Justice Commission, and a Board Member of Rite Track. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Urena is a Democrat.