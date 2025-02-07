Shaping the Future: AI’s Transformative Impact on the Energy Sector in 2025

Defining AI-Driven Innovation for Efficiency, Sustainability, and Competitive Advantage : February 24-25, 2025 | Houston, TX

‘’I thought the event was very valuable to connect concepts our team is working to achieve with others in the industry”” — Business Improvement Manager, Shell

HOUSTON, TX, AUSTRALIA, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A recent IBM study stated that about 74% of energy and utility companies globally are either implementing or exploring AI, with the majority intending to leverage it to improve operational efficiency. Additionally, the World Economic Forum (WEF) forecasts that AI adoption could cut costs in the energy industry by up to 20% as early as 2025.Alongside the Trump Administration’s new legislation around ‘Unleashing American Energy’, there is set to be a surge in AI investments, with spending in the sector expected to surpass$6 billion by 2028.AI’s potential spans across the entire energy sector. From oil and gas to renewables, AI-driven advancements are set to optimize upstream, midstream, and downstream operations, unlocking new levels of efficiency and cost savings.To explore these opportunities further, industry leaders are gathering at the AI in Energy Summit —North America’s premier event for energy operators looking to leverage AI and data to transform their operations.Taking place this February 24-25, in Houston, the summit will foster collaboration and innovation, helping enterprises stay ahead in an increasingly competitive landscape. Over the two-day event, attendees are set to learn from the summits 10+ real-world case studies, including Andy Quick, Chief AI Officer from Entergy on ‘Building an AI Function from Scratch at Entergy’, and many more.Your AI in Energy Summit case study speakers include;- Sumeet Trehan | Principle AI/ML (ExxonMobil)- Dr Ashwani Dev | Chief Digital Officer (Crowley)- Brent Railey | Chief Data & Analytics Officer (Chevron Phillips Chemical Company)- Peng Xu | Senior Principle Data Science (ExxonMobil)Organizations that fail to integrate AI into their core operations risk being left behind. The future of energy is AI-driven—those who adapt will lead the industry forward. To learn more about the AI in Energy Summit, view the 2025 event schedule at www.ai-in-energy.com AI in Energy SummitFebruary 24-25, 2025 | Houston, TXThe Leading Event Dedicated to Leveraging AI to Power Intelligent Operations and Maximize Asset Performance "Fantastic event content, format and agenda" Former SVP, Business Transformation, Delek US Holdings__________________________________You can find events like the AI in Energy Summit and other emerging technology and industry conferences on IndustryEvents.com , the global hub for professional gatherings. We connect businesses, innovators, and thought leaders with the latest industry insights, networking opportunities, and cutting-edge trends. Whether you're looking to attend, promote, or discover key events, IndustryEvents.com ensures maximum visibility and engagement for professionals worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.