Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,023 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,536 in the last 365 days.

Re: I 89 NB MM103.8-MIlton

The roadway is open again.  Thank you for your patience


Regards

VSP Williston 

From: Morse, Kristi via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Tuesday, February 4, 2025 7:22 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: I 89 NB MM103.8-MIlton

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

News Release – Highway Notification

I 89 NB MM103.8 (Milton) is currently closed due to a motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate. 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.



State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Re: I 89 NB MM103.8-MIlton

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more