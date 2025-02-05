Three Crowns Marketing Joins The Wealth Engineering Expert Sourcing Consortium

The Wealth Engineering Family of Companies (WE) is pleased to announce the inclusion of Three Crowns Marketing to its Expert Sourcing Consortium

LAKE MARY, FL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wealth Engineering Family of Companies (WE) is pleased to announce the inclusion of Three Crowns Marketing as an exclusive core component of its Expert Sourcing Consortium; synchronizing with our other expert sourcing firms and our elastic infrastructure – FusionPowered Wealth Advisory and OpenOption Practice Engineering Dashboards.

“We are excited to include Three Crowns’ comprehensive marketing and branding platform on an exclusive basis,” said WE Founder and CEO Nick Gregory, ChWE. “The Three Crowns team’s expertise and proven approach assists wealth management firms in developing sound marketing and branding to achieve viability and growth. Their services will be offered to our universe of 2,150+ TopTier wealth management firms and multi-family offices, as well as CPA and broker-dealer firms that my organization consults with. Three Crowns will further enhance our efforts in transforming firms into a true total wealth management dimension; modernizing their practice ecosystems at scale to deepen organic growth and enhance profitability and value.” said Nick.

The WE “organic growth’ consulting model transforms firms from “AUM/Product Providers” to “Holistic Fee-Based/AUM Solutions Providers,” while streamlining technology and bridging “HNW Client Offering Blind Spots”.

“We appreciate the warm welcome into The Wealth Engineering Expert Sourcing Consortium and opportunity to contribute our expertise to their impressive network of wealth management firms,” said Johnny Sandquist. founder and CEO of Three Crowns Marketing. “Since our beginning, Three Crowns has been dedicated to supporting strategic growth by delivering unique brands and creative content. We are thrilled to continue that work through this new partnership.”

Three Crowns Marketing Founder and CEO, Johnny Sandquist, will be a featured presenter at The Wealth Engineering Institute’s upcoming FusionPower Conference, to be held in Orlando, Fla., February 10-12.

To learn more about the event, you can visit: https://weconferences.com

With this announcement, Three Crowns Marketing joins the Wealth Engineering arsenal of best-in-class expert sourcing firms that provide a vast array of services and products to Wealth Engineering’s network of wealth management firms across the nation. The result is the fusion of advanced knowledge, experience, services, products and technology with sound engineering principles to create a synchronized hub for family and business wealth building.

About Three Crowns Marketing

Three Crowns Copywriting & Marketing is a branding and content studio serving technology, financial services, and growth-oriented small businesses. Our team of financial marketing experts fuels the industry’s most forward-thinking companies through custom, people-centered marketing strategies that include dynamic websites, brand development that sets companies apart from the competition, and inbound content that generates qualified search traffic. Founded in 2018, Three Crowns is based in Omaha, NE and serves clients nationwide.

About The Wealth Engineering Family of Companies

Born 46+ years ago, the Wealth Engineering (WE) Family of Companies has evolved through an ecosystem of six affiliated firms to develop an elastic infrastructure for managing total wealth. It includes high-touch wealth advisory harmonized with high-touch wealth tech partner firms. WE provides a multi-disciplinary suite of consulting services for wealth management, multi-family offices, accounting, investment and insurance advisors nationally. WE fuses sound engineering principles with advanced knowledge, services, products and tech to create a synchronized hub for “client wealth building.” WE helps advisors grow organically by deploying new tactics and strategies as they evolve from “AUM/Product Providers” to “Holistic Fee-Based Solutions Providers”. WE helps rejuvenate the contours of advisory practices through coaching, training, marketing and HNW case design – FusionPowered Wealth Advisory and OpenOption Practice Engineering. WE is also the governing body and grantor of the professional designation – Chartered Wealth Engineer (ChWE). Learn more at: MyWEhub.com nick@MyWEhub.com 407.878.3520

Legal Disclaimer:

