24/7 Creative Agency is sharing exciting details on the fourth edition of IDS' VIP Designer Experience at KBIS

IDS' Designer Experience at KBIS provides a world class education for interior designers who are new to Kitchen & Bath Design. IDS Designer Experience tour participants pose for a selfie at the KBIS 2023 event at the Las Vegas Convention Center. IDS Designer Experience is developed in partnership with the Interior Design Society’s executive team and is produced by Serena Martin, 24/7 Creative Agency and tour host Wendy Glaister, Wendy Glaister Interiors. Through IDS’ partnership with NKBA | Emerald Expo, tour guests gain free registration and expo passes to attend KBIS with access to educational sessions, 4-stages of inspirational content and 700 + brands exhibiting at the show. 24/7 Creative Agency partners with Wendy Glaister and Jarrett Oakley on KBIS' Voices of the Industry talk on Upsell to Living In Place.

24/7 Creative Agency is headed to Las Vegas to produce the IDS' Designer Experience at KBIS with a multi-events program planned for Feb 25th, 2025.

I feel so honored to continue to bring synergy that connects IDS Designer Members and brands at KBIS and look forward to inspiring our tour guests at this year’s IDS Designer Experience.” — Serena Martin, Tour producer + founder of 24/7 Creative Agency

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 24/7 Creative Agency is sharing exciting news as they prepare to produce the fourth edition of IDS' VIP Designer Experience at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) on Feb 25-27, 2025. Adding new details as this year's tour is now open to IDS designer members and non-members who want to join in the fun!“I feel so honored to continue to bring synergy that connects interior designers and KBIS brands. Each year I look forward to inspiring our tour guests with exciting brand discovery by building a multi-events program that delivers a world-class education on Kitchen & Bath Design.” Serena Martin IDS’ Tour Producer commented. "As we began planning for our fourth edition, as a special bonus at this year’s event we decided to open up registration to IDS members and non-members. “ Serena added that this decision to wided their tour's audience was fueled by the design community asking to expand the tour for the last three years.A master at her craft, Serena Martin, founder and president of 24/7 Creative Agency is proud to partner with IDS and to produce IDS’ VIP Designer Experience at KBIS for the fourth year in a row. Leveraging her Bachelor's Degree in Interior Design from SFSU, alongside her extensive experience in the interior design industry and over 15 years of experience working in wholesale manufacturing. 24/7 Creative Agency is also known for it's ability to uplift and connect the design community and for it's ability to deliver creative marketing strategies to a diverse clientele in the home, furnishings and the kitchen + bath industries.IDS’ Designer Experience, created in 2021 as a way to support the interior design community, and which provides first-time attendees with the confidence on how to navigate one of the largest trade shows in our industry - like a pro. Held annually, IDS' VIP Designer Experience at KBIS is developed in partnership with the Interior Design Society’s Jenny Cano, Executive Director, Maddie Landers, Marketing Director, tour host Wendy Glaister, Wendy Glaister Interiors and 24/7 Creative Agency.“I am thrilled to be returning for this edition of IDS’ VIP Designer Experience at KBIS 2025. It’s an honor to support IDS and to work alongside their Executive team, Jenny and Maddie, and Serena Martin to create meaningful professional development experiences that deliver a first-class introduction into the world of Kitchen & Bath Design.’ Tour Host Wendy Glaister, shared, “As a member of IDS, ASID & NKBA, I am so proud that our tour experience offer more than just product inspiration, we nurture and build new relationships that connect designers to K&B brands that support designers, which can take a lifetime to find.”IDS Executive Director, Jenny Cano shares; “We are delighted to be bringing designers for our VIP Designer Experience for our fourth year in a row. Through our tours we provide our members with endless resources, exciting brand discoveries and personalized introductions that propel their businesses forward. Each year we have even more designers who sign up and are looking forward to experiencing KBIS for the very first time.” Jenny explained the Interior Design Society (IDS) is an independent national organization, with a 50 + year history and is one of the country's largest design organizations dedicated to serving the residential interior design industry. Supporting more than 2,500 members, IDS has more than twenty chapters across the United States, and proudly provides its members with valuable education, resources, programs and services to aid them in their path to professionalism in residential interior design.At this year’s edition of the IDS Designer Experience they will bring approx (50) IDS designer members to KBIS on Tuesday, Feb 25th to meet with (8-10) exhibitors. with the first of two tours kicking off at 9:30 am to 12:00 pm and the afternoon tour will be held from 1:00 pm to 3:30 pm. Through IDS’s partnership with NKBA | Emerald Expo, their tour guests gain free registration and expo passes to attend KBIS with full access to 75 + educational sessions, 5-stages of inspirational content and 700 + brands exhibiting at the show. Each tour will be limited to (25) designers per session and is open to IDS designer members and non-members. Interested designers can Sign Up Here before applications close on Monday, Feb 17, 2025 at 11:59pm ET.Wendy Glaister commented, “Our one-of-a-kind tour offers a complete VIP experience with priceless education at one of the industry's largest Kitchen & Bath events. Through personalized introductions to KBIS brands and community connection with fellow designers, our insightful tour provides an incredible way to uplift designers who are diving into Kitchen & Bath design.” Delivering the added benefit of networking and learning alongside design professionals and brands, IDS Designer Experience includes first hand product knowledge, with insights and personal stories on ​how Wendy maintains her successful career in Kitchen & Bath and in the Design / Build + Interior Design industries. Wendy Glaister, who is the Brand Ambassador for KBIS exhibitor Zip Water was recently honored by being named Person of Year - Praiseworthy Pick by Kitchen & Bath Business Magazine as the industry’s “Connector” for her work as IDS’ Designer Experience official tour host for 4-years running.Advantages to participating in IDS' VIP Designer Experience:-Participants get Free a pass to attend KBIS.-The half-day tour provides a comprehensive overview of KBIS, with critical tips for how to navigate (5) halls.-Each tour offers networking and connection with fellow design pros and IDS executive team.-Each tour experience aims to introduce designers to a wide range of brands and product categories including appliances, hard surfaces, speciality hardware, cabinets, fixtures and fittings, all within the kitchen and bath industry.-Each tour is curated to offer exciting brand discovery with personalized connections to each featured exhibitor.-Throughout the tour experienced tour hosts lead participants through carefully selected booths to showcase key products, company benefits and unlock new innovations and trends.24/7 Creative Agency recently partnered with Wendy Glaister, for an insightful fireside chat for a KBIS’ Voices of the Industry discussion on the Upsell to Living in Place, with TOTO USA. Director of Marketing for TOTO USA, Jarrett Oakley, commented about being part of the tour, “TOTO is honored to be a partner with IDS’ Designer Experience at KBIS, offering an exclusive tour of our booth with expert insights into our thoughtfully designed, innovative products. Designers will discover the latest in NEOREST and WASHLET design and technology, where elegance meets cutting-edge performance for unmatched comfort and cleanliness. Explore beautifully crafted lavatories, immersive showers, serene tub designs, and high-performance toilets that seamlessly blend sophisticated aesthetics with advanced engineering.” Jarrett added to stay up to date on their educational programming and events visit kbis.toto.com.In addition to producing the IDS Designer Experience Tour at KBIS, tour producer Serena Martin recently joined the Board of Directors at WithIt, as their Co-Chair, VP of Event and is working on WithIt’s WOW Awards, which will be held on Friday, April 25th, 2025 during High Point Market in North Carolina. To learn more about WithIt.org and to see all of their 2025 schedule of events visit https://withit.org/event/ Serena Martin commented, “It is an honor to support IDS and WithIt. Throughout my career I have always been a cheerleader for trade organizations and admired the impact they bring to our design and trade communities. I am grateful that, as I celebrate my agency’s 5th anniversary, I am able to give back and to volunteer and to share my knowledge and experience in creating tours and events at leading industry trade shows." Over the past five years 24/7 Creative Agency’s business has flourished into a full-service marketing and publicity agency, reflecting her expertise and dedication; and her company was recently named as Finalist for Best Promotion / PR / Advertising Company by Furniture Today's 2024 Reader Rankings.About24/7 Creative Agency is a full-service creative marketing agency that specializes in enabling small and large businesses with creative solutions to help them define, express, and craft their individual identity. Meticulously crafting their clients' every need to deliver unique brand marketing solutions and to elevate and expand their marketing for optimum business growth. Whether your company is looking to uplift your marketing, update your brand, and grow your audience - 24/7 Creative Agency can help you get there! View our services.24/7 Creative Agency's founder, Serena Martin is best known for her incredible warmth, and her ability to partner with a wide range of brands while offering innovative and creative ways to promote their businesses. Supporting manufacturers, artists, authors and designer clients’, Serena brings an undeniable passion and enthusiastic approach to everything she does. With a professional work history that includes a BA in Interior Design from SFSU and has interior design expertise in both residential, commercial and hospitality design. Throughout her career, and 15+ years specializing in marketing for the home, furnishings and kitchen & bath industries before launching her own agency, her background includes one tech company, five trade manufacturers, three residential design firms, hospitality and casino design, large scale event & trade show production, photo styling, visual merchandising and B2B + B2C sales. Outside of her professional work she donates her time to volunteering within the design community and in the support of various trade organizations including Withit, IDS, ISFD and ASID.The Interior Design Society (IDS) is an independent national organization. One of the country's largest design organizations dedicated to serving the residential interior design industry supporting more than 2,500 members. IDS embraces four core values including professionalism, community, influence and growth. The IDS National headquarters is located in High Point, NC, the world's home furnishings capital. Founded in 1973 by the National Home Furnishings Association (NHFA) to support interior designers based within furniture stores, the Interior Design Society has long since expanded its focus to provide support to professional interior design entrepreneurs nationwide.In 2024 IDS launched the IDS Foundation - a 501(c)3 branch of the organization that supports the future of our industry. The IDS Foundation is dedicated to enriching educational opportunities for IDS members, students, and industry partners by acquiring and distributing funds with purpose, impact, and the advancement of the design industry. To learn more about IDS, visit www.interiordesignsociety.org . IDS Contact: Marketing Director, Maddie Landers | mlanders@interiordesignsociety.org | Interior Design Society 164 S. Main St., Suite 809 High Point, NC 27260

