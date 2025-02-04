Tennessee Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins Elected Vice President of the National Association of State Election Directors

February 4, 2025

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — Tennessee State Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins has been elected to serve as vice president of the National Association of State Election Directors (NASED).

“It is a great honor to serve in this national leadership role,” said Coordinator Goins. “The knowledge gained through this experience will ensure Tennessee continues to administer accurate and secure elections.”

Goins, a former state representative from Campbell County, was sworn in as vice president after previously serving as the organization’s treasurer in 2024. He is now in line to serve as association president in 2026. Bryan Caskey, Kansas State Elections Director, currently serves as NASED president.

“Tennessee citizens are well-served by the leadership of Mark Goins, and his advice is sought by many in the field of elections,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “I am delighted by his selection as vice president of NASED, and I am confident Mark will serve with exceptionalism and integrity.”

NASED is a nonpartisan professional organization made up of state election directors. It promotes accessible, accurate, and transparent elections in the 50 states and U.S. territories.

For trusted election information from the Secretary of State’s office and to learn more about Tennessee’s status as a national leader in election integrity, please visit GoVoteTN.gov.

