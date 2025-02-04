New Hull Shield Ultrasonic Antifouling Product for Boats to Debut at Miami International Boat Show (MIBS)

Hull Shield will be exhibiting at MIBS Booth MB89L at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Hull Shield ultrasonic antifouling keeps your hull cleaner for longer while extending the life of the bottom paint.

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hull Shield , a leading global brand of ultrasonic antifouling products, will be on display and available for sale at the Miami International Boat Show (MIBS), February 12-16, 2025, Miami, Florida, at the Miami Beach Convention Center - Booth MB89L.Hull Shield ultrasonic antifouling systems use high-frequency sound waves to reduce fouling on boats and other submerged surfaces. Fouling degrades the performance of boats and contributes to costs associated with bottom painting and damage caused by fouling. Hull Shield products reduce the need for frequent bottom painting and can lower costs associated with maintenance, labor, repairs, and downtime.MIBS is the largest boat show in the world based on attendance and exhibition space. It attracts over 100,000 visitors from around the world and covers more than 1.2 million square feet of exhibition space, both indoors and outdoors, including in-water displays. MIBS has generated an estimated combined annual economic impact of $1.34 billion.Based in Annapolis, Maryland, Hull Shield products are manufactured by EcoSonic LLC.“We are pleased to debut a new addition to the Hull Shield lineup at the show in Miami,” said Mike Mahaffey, Chief Sales Officer at EcoSonic LLC. “Our new HD2 system will feature a dedicated controller with two transducers. This new product addition will provide more installation options for our customers.” Mr. Mahaffey also stated that the HD2 systems will be available for immediate pre-order at the show.Hull Shield products also work to protect the environment by reducing the number of chemicals and toxins introduced into the marine ecosystem. Traditional fouling maintenance strips bottom paint from a boat's hull and exterior parts, introducing toxins and microplastics into the water and surrounding environment. Ultrasonic antifouling technology is a solution that works to keep hulls cleaner for longer while also lowering the need for traditional abrasive techniques and maintenance.Boats that are equipped with Hull Shield ultrasonic technology require less abrasive intervention, resulting in an increased lifespan of bottom paint coatings. Hull Shield systems are easy to install, environmentally friendly, and provide a cost-effective antifouling solution.EcoSonic LLC invites all boat owners, builders, dealers, and industry professionals to discover how Hull Shield ultrasonic antifouling products can protect their valuable assets from costly and time-consuming maintenance issues. The company will have an experienced team exhibiting at the event. Team members can answer questions, provide product services, and offer quotations for projects. Products will be available for purchase directly at the booth (MB89L).Hull Shield is currently welcoming inquiries from potential attendees interested in arranging a team meeting in advance.About Hull ShieldSince its introduction in 2018, the Hull Shield product line has become the largest antifouling product brand globally. Hull Shield products are designed to provide effective and environmentally friendly solutions for boat owners and the marine industry.About EcoSonic LLCEcoSonic LLC is a US-based company headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland. The company manufactures and distributes high-quality ultrasonic antifouling systems for boats and the marine industry. EcoSonic LLC is committed to innovation, customer satisfaction, and environmental protection.To learn more about Hull Shield products, visit the website at www.hullshield.net or call (410) 999-0219.

