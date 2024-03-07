Hull Shield LLC to Exhibit Ultrasonic Antifouling at the Palm Beach International Boat Show (PBIBS)
Hull Shield LLC, a leading manufacturer of ultrasonic antifouling products for the marine industry, is pleased to announce participation at the Palm Beach International Boat Show (PBIBS), March 23-26, 2024, Miami, FL. – West Palm Beach, Booth 596.
Hull Shield invites all boat owners and industry professionals to discover how ultrasonic antifouling can protect their assets from costly and time-consuming maintenance issues. Hull Shield will have an experienced team exhibiting at the event where team members can answer questions, provide product services, and offer quotations for projects. Products will be available for purchase at the booth (596) in the Clematis tent adjacent to the Windward VIP Club.
Hull Shield ultrasonic antifouling systems use high-frequency sound waves to reduce fouling on boats and other submerged surfaces. Fouling degrades the performance of boats while also contributing to bottom painting costs and other types of damage. Hull Shield products reduce the need for frequent bottom painting and can reduce costs associated with fouling maintenance, labor, repairs, and downtime.
The Palm Beach International Boat Show extends along Flagler Drive in downtown West Palm Beach, directly across the Intracoastal Waterway from Palm Beach Island. Since 1982, the boat show has grown to occupy a dominant position in South Florida as both a leader in the boating and marine industry. This year's boat show will be integral in providing visitors, exhibitors, and the community at large with an unforgettable event featuring more than $1.2 billion worth of yachts and accessories, including hundreds of boats ranging from 8-foot inflatables to super-yachts nearly 300 feet in length.
"This will be the first year that Hull Shield is exhibiting products at the Palm Beach International Boat Show," said Chris Putnam, Director of Sales and Marketing at Hull Shield. "We're ready for a fantastic show and are excited to meet our existing and new customers."
Hull Shield's innovative products also work to protect the environment by reducing the number of chemicals and toxins introduced into the marine ecosystem. Traditional fouling maintenance utilizes physically abrasive methods to clean and maintain bottom paint on vessels. These traditional methods strip bottom paint from a boat hull, introducing toxins and microplastics into the water and marine ecosystem. Ultrasonic antifouling technology is a non-abrasive solution that works to keep hulls cleaner for longer while also lowering the need for abrasive maintenance on surfaces which have a bottom paint coating.
Boats that are equipped with Hull Shield ultrasonic technology require less abrasive intervention, resulting in an increased lifespan of bottom paint coatings. Hull Shield systems are easy to install, environmentally friendly, and provide a cost-effective antifouling solution.
About Hull Shield LLC
Hull Shield LLC is a company based in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, that manufactures and distributes ultrasonic antifouling systems for boats and the marine industry. The company was founded in 2018 and has since been providing high-quality products and services to customers worldwide. Hull Shield LLC is committed to innovation, customer satisfaction, and environmental protection.
For more information about Hull Shield LLC and its products, please visit www.hullshield.net or call (843)580-2826 (M-F / 9-5 EST.
