Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump Named Grand Marshal of the Los Angeles 40th Annual Kingdom Day Parade

Ben Crump 40th Annual Kingdom Day Parade

Rescheduled Parade to Take Place on February 17th, 2025, Following Devastating Los Angeles Wildfires

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 40th Annual Kingdom Day Parade , a cherished celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy, has been rescheduled for Monday, February 17th, 2025, after being postponed due to the devastating wildfires that impacted Los Angeles communities. This year, the parade is honored to welcome renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump as its Grand Marshal, underscoring the ongoing fight for justice and the power of unity in times of hardship.Initially set for January, the parade’s postponement allowed the city to focus on recovery and rebuilding efforts. As Los Angeles moves forward, the event stands as a testament to resilience, hope, and the enduring principles championed by Dr. King.“We are honored to have Attorney Ben Crump lead this milestone event,” said Dr. Adrian Dove, Chairman and Executive Producer of the Kingdom Day Parade. “His lifelong commitment to justice and advocacy embodies Dr. King’s dream. In the wake of tragedy, our communities are proving that unity is our greatest strength. This parade will serve as a powerful reminder that we can overcome any challenge together.”Crump, a tireless advocate for civil rights and social justice, shared his gratitude for the opportunity to participate.“As we honor Dr. King’s vision, we also recognize the unbreakable spirit of community in the face of adversity. Los Angeles has shown extraordinary resilience, and I am humbled to stand alongside those who continue to push forward for justice, healing, and unity.” – Ben Crump.About Ben CrumpListed among TIME100's Most Influential People of 2021 and named Lawyers of Distinction’s 2022 Lawyer of the Year, Attorney Ben Crump is known as “Black America’s Attorney General.” Crump has established himself as one of the nation’s foremost lawyers and advocates for social justice.He has worked on some of the most high-profile and consequential cases, representing the families of Trayvon Martin, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Tyre Nichols, and Henrietta Lacks in a landmark medical reparations case. Additionally, he secured a $626 million settlement for Flint, Michigan, residents affected by poisoned water. His recent victories include a $310 million verdict for the family of Tyre Sampson and a $98 million verdict for the family of Botham Jean.In 2023, he achieved a $45 million settlement for Randy Cox, believed to be the largest pretrial settlement ever in a police brutality case. Crump’s passionate advocacy before the Massachusetts Supreme Court led to the ruling in favor of a Black woman In the historic case of Tamara Lanier versus Harvard, who sued the university for the possession of the photographs of her enslaved ancestors, which are valued at approximately $100 million.Netflix featured his career in Civil, and St. Thomas University renamed its law school in his honor. Crump’s documentary How to Sue the Klan highlights a pivotal 1982 civil trial against the Ku Klux Klan. As the founder of Ben Crump Law, he continues to champion justice nationwide.Event DetailsThe parade will follow its traditional route along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in South Los Angeles, bringing together thousands of attendees in a vibrant celebration of justice, remembrance, and collective progress.About the Kingdom Day ParadeThe Kingdom Day Parade is an annual event dedicated to celebrating the life and impact of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Over the years; it has grown into one of the largest and most meaningful tributes in the nation, drawing thousands of participants and spectators in a show of solidarity, peace, and community empowerment.For more information on the Kingdom Day Parade, including route details and participation opportunities, visit www.kingdomparade.org Follow Us:FacebookTwitter/XYouTubeMedia Contact:Joy Parrisjparris@richgirlproductions.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.