Attorney General Bird Announces Victory Tearing Down Biden-Harris Radical Environmental Roadblocks for Development Projects

DES MOINES—Monday, a federal district court ruled to shut down the Biden-Harris environmental roadblocks for development projects. The illegal Biden-Harris mandate threatened expensive red-tape regulations and delays for projects like housing, power plants, roads, and bridges. The mandate also created an illegal double standard, favoring projects aligned with the Biden-Harris extreme green agenda and burdening those using traditional energy.

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird co-led 20 total states in the lawsuit and released the following statement in response to the court victory:

“The Biden-Harris radical environmental roadblocks are coming to a swift end. I was glad to lead the charge tearing down these illegal Biden-Harris mandates and restoring President Trump’s commonsense reforms that streamline development. With this resounding victory, Iowa families will pay less, red tape will be torn down, jobs will be protected, and projects like homes and bridges will be built faster. Development projects will again be based on science, rather than woke politics.”

Read the full ruling here.

###

For More Information:

Alyssa Brouillet | Communications Director

(515) 823-9112

alyssa.brouillet@ag.iowa.gov